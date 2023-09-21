Watch Sofía Vergara Become the Most Infamous Drug Queenpin in ‘Griselda’

Sofía Vergara might be most known for her time on the massively popular sitcom Modern Family, but she is now taking things in a more serious direction. She has been cast as the most infamous drug queenpin in the Griselda biopic series, which has dropped its first look from Netflix.

Vergara began her career as a model, appearing in a Pepsi commercial when she was just 17 years old that aired in Latin America. It would take some time before she broke out in the acting scene, landing her first acting job in an English film, Chasing Papi (2003). She would follow that up with roles in Four Brothers (2005), Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008), and Madea Goes to Jail (2009).

Eventually, Sofía Vergara was given her most significant role in 2009 when she was cast as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family. Vergara would appear in 250 episodes from 2009 to 2020. At one point in 2012, Forbes revealed that Vergara was the highest-paid woman in TV, earning a staggering $12 million in one year. While on the sitcom, she was nominated for four Golden Globes and four Primetime Emmys.

Though most of her roles have been more comedic, she aims to showcase her acting abilities in her first solo venture with Griselda. The new Netflix series will follow Sofia Vergara as she transforms into Griselda Blanco, the most infamous drug queenpin.

‘Griselda’ Drops First Look at Sofía Vergara and the Series

Netflix has finally dropped the teaser trailer for Griselda. This mini-series is being produced by writer-producer Eric Newman and director Andrés Baiz, who have worked on Narcos. This new series will see Sofía Vergara transform into one of the most infamous drug lords the world has ever seen.

Griselda Blanco ran one of the most ruthless drug empires in the 1970s and 1980s in Miami and New York before she was arrested in 1985. Blanco would become the first-ever woman billionaire in the drug cartel business before she was murdered on the streets of Colombia in 2012. Her story and life were outlined in the hit documentary Cocaine Cowboys II: Hustlin’ With the Godmother (2008).

Griselda’s life will now be made into a drama with Sofía Vergara stepping into the role of the ruthless queenpin who ran the drug trade in the 70s and 80s. From the above trailer, we see that Vergara has been given a bit of prosthetics to make her nose seem more prominent and similar to Blanco’s.

This show has been in production for quite a long time, though we imagine that the COVID-19 pandemic and the industry strikes have likely made it difficult for the series to be wrapped up. The good news is that Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer for the world to see, and the series has been given a release date of January 25, 2024.

With Sofía Vergara mostly taking in comedic roles, she might finally receive some Emmy nominations for the drama category next year. Griselda will likely drop a full trailer in the coming months, eventually releasing it in January. But for now, we see how Vergara will transform into the ruthless Griselda Blanco.

