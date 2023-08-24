‘Barbie’ Fever Spreads with New Netflix Series

Mattel has been coming out plastic guns blazing after the colossal achievement of Barbie. It crushed box office records with an over $1 billion haul since its release in July. This success has made it the highest-grossing movie of the year, as well as the most profitable domestic blockbuster for Warner Bros ever. It has even motivated Mattel to create a Mattel Cinematic Universe, with 14 new projects in development. Barbie‘s popularity or “Pink Fever” continues to spread as Netflix has announced a new Barbie TV series coming to the massive streaming service.

Barbie returns to Malibu with the new animated series called, Barbie: A Touch of Magic. The series will focus on the discovery of a magical horse-like creature named Peggy. “Malibu” Barbie and “Brooklyn” Barbie will foster the new mystical newborn as they journey on a quest to uncover the mystery of their new friend’s origins. Their mission will be contested when a mysterious being hatches a sinister plan to claim Peggy for themselves.

Vice President of Mattel TV Distribution, Alex Godfrey, disclosed that this new animated series will be a launch point to continue the resurgence of the fashionable “Jane of all trades.” It will introduce the same level of fantasy for fans of all ages who enjoyed previous animated versions of Barbie. The new Netflix show will be a return to the toy world of 2018’s Barbie DreamHouse Adventures.

The release of this announcement was a certainly a planned strategy to capitalize off the success of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film, which also plans to be rereleased on IMAX. This animated reimagining is one of many projects Mattel has slated to adapt from their most popular brands. Other notable projects being adapted are: Barney the purple dinosaur, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, American Girl Dolls, View Master and Thomas the Tank Engine.

Barbie: A Touch of Magic will have 13 22-episodes slated for a September 14, 2023 release on Netflix.