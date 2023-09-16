‘What’s the Point of Paying Full Price?’ – Numerous Universal Attractions Close Down Suddenly

Multiple Universal Studios attractions closed down without warning yesterday, leaving many guests bothered and angry towards the theme park.

Universal Studios Florida

Multiple Attractions Close Down Without Warning

Before getting into the ride closures that occurred yesterday at Universal Studios Florida:

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Universal Orlando Resort. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect the perspective or stance of Inside the Magic regarding Universal Park operations.

Now, a guest posted to Reddit in the u/UniversalOrlandoResort subreddit, saying the following:

What’s the point of paying full price then?

The individual also posted the following image:

The image shows multiple attractions currently down and closed simultaneously, which is unusual for Universal. Sometimes, rides will close down due to maintenance issues or problems with inclement weather. But for multiple attractions to appear closed down without warning warrants further investigation. Universal has no official reason for these closed-down attractions, but other guests commented on the unusual activity. One user said, “I was in the parks today and can vouch — they were down! The Mummy was down almost all day, and Jurassic Park may have been down the entire day. The rest seemed to be more on and off.”

Another guest mentioned, “Can confirm, we’re finishing a week with Thursday and Friday both having Hagrids down at morning rope-drop. The worst part is they do not let anyone know until everyone has rushed to get to the ride.” Some guests commented that the rides could have been closed down due to Halloween Horror Nights, but that reasoning did not fall through as the screenshot appears to show the time of noon, which is at least six hours before the park shuts down for the Halloween event.

There is no other report from the user in question, as the rides listed above likely reopened to the public after being down and closed indefinitely.

