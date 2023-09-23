Theme Parks Single Out Disabled Guests to Make “Fun Faster”

Theme parks have begun singling out disabled guests by requiring them to provide a card from a centralized board. The efforts are to make “fun faster” according to a spokesperson for Universal Destinations, yet it also has the impact of posing more red tape for already marginalized communities to access theme parks.

Americans With Disabilities Act and Equality Act

The purpose of the Acts is to offer human services to those suffering from a disability. It offers protections for those with special needs and officially aims to promote mental health and disability inclusion. Yet, under this legislation, theme parks are able to restrict accommodations (and therefore access to a desired attraction) because of documentation requirements.

Carding Disabled Persons at the Theme Park Door

Universal theme parks in both Orlando and California added themselves to the ranks of theme parks demanding an Accessibility Card from any disabled person requesting reasonable accommodation. The card is only available through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). According to USA Today, Six Flags has imposed this requirement for three years as a part of equal access to guest services. Many worry that Disney Parks risk turning into “Six Flags”, causing concern for those struggling with card access.

The concept, according to the IBCCES, “The card was created to help streamline accommodations processes at theme parks and other attractions.” In theory, it allows guests access to information and prevents discrimination. However, for those unable to access the card, there is a risk of the system creating limitations (particularly for those with a developmental disability or intellectual disability who may not know about the rules).

Qualifying for an IBCCES Card

In order to qualify for the Accessibility Card, there are the following criteria:

Unable to stand in line for a long time.

Requiring harness or support with rides.

Wheelchair access assistance is required.

Suffering from physical or mobility restrictions.

Special dietary needs.

Visual assistance requirements.

Sensory sensitivity issues.

There is a designated process through the official website and it requires several documents to file. Following this is a 48-hour wait period for processing, as indicated by the site’s request for card applicants to wait at least that long before planning a park visit.

How Parks Apply Disability Papers

Through the demand for an Accessibility Card theme parks are able to limit disability services to those who officially need them. Said official need is determined according to the judgment and standards of the IBCCES. Among the requirements are contact information and statements from medical providers, educational professionals, and specifics about the requested accommodations.

Access to information about the support person or parent is meant to promote safety and keep track of those who request accommodations. Finally, a recent photo is required for the physical identification of the disabled person. Though the process is widely adopted in many places from Florida to California, Walt Disney World and Disneyland continue to offer a Disability Access Service, separate from the other system.

