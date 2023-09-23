Woman Confesses to Explicit Sexual Misconduct on Dozens of Roller Coasters, Full List Revealed

A woman is making the rounds on the theme park news social media community after she allegedly confessed to having intercourse on dozens of roller coasters throughout the country.

Theme Park News – What’s Going On?

You might not have heard the big news yesterday if you don’t follow the theme park Twitter community on X. According to multiple sources throughout social media, a woman confessed to having sex on numerous roller coasters throughout dozens of theme parks, including places like Universal Orlando Resort.

The woman posted the original story onto her Threads account and deleted the entire information. But not before people read what she had said and took screenshots of the whole ordeal. Because this is social media, it was hard to get the correct individual the story was about, but through enough research and investigation, you’re bound to find something tangible.

If the story is correct, another individual called out the woman on social media for making such grotesque and horrifying content.

The Full Story According to the Individual Who “Called Out” the Woman

An X user (Twitter) came forward and took screenshots from the source of the person who called out the woman for having sex on dozens of roller coasters nationwide. It should be noted that the woman in question did not have sex on but WITH the roller coasters.

According to the reports across social media, the woman is sexually attracted to objects. Objectophilia, objectum-sexuality, is a unique and intricate phenomenon that involves experiencing romantic and sexual attractions toward specific things.

Individuals who identify as objectophiles forge profound and enduring emotional, romantic, and sexual connections with particular inanimate entities, whether they be tangible objects like trains, bridges, or cars or more abstract constructs like words. This orientation sheds light on the intricate and diverse spectrum of human experiences and emotions, challenging conventional perceptions of love and relationships.

According to the Twitter user above, the person who called out the woman stated the following:

Be warned, the content you are about to read is graphic and contains/implies sexually explicit actions by an individual. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to the information above, the woman confessed not only on social media but also to others. The person who wrote the above text is not mentioned, but they do go on to say the following:

It should also be noted this might be an entirely different person from the person who wrote the above text.

Again: Be warned, the content you are about to read is graphic and contains/implies sexually explicit actions by an individual. Viewer discretion is advised.

The wording isn’t exact, but from the above message, it is implied that they are potentially discussing the SkyRush roller coaster at Hershey Park in Pennslyvania. Hundreds of people flocked to social media to proclaim their disgust and shock at the news of this person confessing to having sexual relations with dozens of roller coasters across the country.

Me talking to the ride operator at Universal Studios in the most destroyed voice possible: 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐞, 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞? — lea chin-sang (@bigfatmoosepssy) September 22, 2023

Its not even remotely casual, this is predatory roller coaster sex — Jorseph (@jorsephcorn) September 21, 2023

I'm sorry but the original post is gone. But today there was a news of a chick banging rollercoasters. Not banging on them. Nah. She was literally putting her bare junk on the seats, rubbing her junk on the support poles, and even going to the hardware store for metal rods — Jaalin Harvey (@TCJaalin) September 22, 2023

The person who committed the crimes could face some time in jail as this type of action done at a theme park could be considered a misdemeanor or, in some cases, a felony. There is no word yet on the person getting apprehended. Still, it is advised not to perform such grotesque actions at a theme park in front of families and children, especially while riding on an attraction like a roller coaster.

By clicking here, you can read the entire ordeal from someone who reposted the information on X (Twitter). According to multiple sources, there appears to have been a list of roller coasters she had these sexual experiences on, but that list is unfortunately not available at this time. Still, the list does exist and appears to have the following theme parks mentioned:

Universal Orland Resort

Hershey Park

There is no telling if places like SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Resort, any of the Cedar Fair theme parks, Disney California Adventure Park, Legoland California, SeaWorld San Diego, any of the southern California theme parks, Cedar Point, Walt Disney World Resort, Knotts Berry Farm (Knotts Scary Farm), Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, or any other theme parks were on her list. But with enough research, anyone can find that list if they look hard enough.

Hopefully, the woman in question will be apprehended in time before the opening of Epic Universe or American Heartland theme park. Disney parks or Universal parks need to be on high alert for this individual if they are still attempting to add more roller coasters to their list.

What are your thoughts on this disgusting and shocking theme park news story?