Live Streamer Breaks California Theme Park Law, Immediately Gets Restrained

A live streamer disobeyed a severe policy at a popular California theme park and was immediately apprehended for breaking this rule. The entire ordeal was caught on livestream.

Related: Free Transportation System Returns to Disney World After 42 Months

Where Did This Happen? Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm, nestled in Buena Park, California, spans an expansive 57-acre expanse, proudly standing as one of the oldest and most extensive theme parks in the United States. This iconic park is celebrated for its world-class attractions, boasting thrilling giant coasters, family-friendly amusements, and captivating live shows catering to visitors of all ages. There’s a dedicated area for the little ones that promises endless delights.

Knott’s Berry Farm gates welcome guests daily, ushering in the magic from 10 a.m. onwards. Closing hours vary depending on the season, day of the week, and special events. With an impressive customer rating averaging 4.6 out of 5 stars based on an excellent 57.5K review, securing your tickets in advance is advisable to guarantee your spot at this beloved attraction.

Knott’s Berry Farm ensures a comprehensive experience with amenities, including a bar, captivating live performances, and a wheelchair-accessible restroom, ensuring comfort and accessibility for all visitors. This cherished park is proudly owned and operated by Cedar Fair, a prominent name in entertainment and leisure.

Related: Disney World Attraction Closes Down Indefinitely After an Unknown 700-Minute Disturbance

What Happened at Knott’s Berry Farm?

Knott’s Scary Farm, an eagerly anticipated seasonal Halloween extravaganza, unfolds its chilling delights at the renowned Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. This spine-tingling event will run on select nights, immersing visitors in the eerie ambiance from September 21 to October 31, 2023.

During the Halloween event, a live streamer was caught recording live while standing in line and waiting to enter a haunted house attraction sometime yesterday evening.

Knott’s clearly stated at yesterday’s event there is to be no filming of the preview event and the amount of videos/stories that were posted is crazy. This behavior sets a bad example for creators. If you can’t abide by simple rules you shouldn’t be attending. pic.twitter.com/dZzFrgq18g — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) September 20, 2023

Knott’s clearly stated at yesterday’s event there is to be no filming of the preview event and the amount of videos/stories that were posted is crazy. This behavior sets a bad example for creators. If you can’t abide by simple rules you shouldn’t be attending.

The person caught and immediately apprehended for their devious act is unknown. Still, the person can be heard trying to explain to the theme park security person that they were told they were allowed to film and livestream at this event.

You can then hear the security person explain in a rather stern tone that there is absolutely zero filming during the special ticketed event despite being told by someone at the front, whom the live streamer failed to mention in the video above.

There is no news on what happened after the livestream cut off. Still, we can assume the individual recording could have been escorted off the premises and likely banned from entering this California theme park again.

Related: Harry Potter, Disney Icon Hospitalized After Stage Fall

Knott’s Scary Farm – Halloween Theme Park Event

Prepare yourself for a hair-raising transformation of the theme park’s 160 acres into a nightmarish realm of horror. You’ll encounter menacing roaming monsters within this sinister domain, navigate through ominous mazes, and traverse scare zones that will keep your heart racing.

But the frightful fun doesn’t end there – Knott’s Scary Farm also treats guests to many costumed characters, delectable themed food and drinks, and captivating shows that promise to leave you spellbound and spooked. This immersive experience is not for the faint of heart and will surely provide a memorable Halloween adventure.