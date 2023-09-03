‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Get Matching Tattoos, Fans Speculate Spinoff

Ted Lasso was a comedy series that rose to prominence not only due to its great writing and stellar cast but it was as a refreshing “palette cleanser” to the turbulent year of 2020. The show masqueraded as lighthearted escapism that sugarcoated messages of psychological ways to heal from traumatic life experiences. This unlikely combination of philosophy with comedy resulted in a cultural phenomenon that had fans demanding more after the series ended after three short seasons. However, a recent social media post from one of the main cast members hints at a possible reprisal for the Apple TV+ megahit.

SERIES FINALE SPOILERS AHEAD!

While producer and star of Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, has claimed the series is over, its streaming provider, Apple TV+, listed the end of Season 3 as a “season finale.” The “series” finale came to an end when Ted chose to move back to the U.S. for his son after the end of the league championship. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) was promoted to head coach for AFC Richmond, Nate (Nick Mohammed) became an assistant coach again and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) remained in England to marry his partner at Stonehenge.

The ladies of Ted Lasso had the most open-ended character arcs with Keeley (Juno Temple) and Barbara (Katy Wix) revamping their newly funded public relations agency. Keeley also did not end up with either Roy or Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) by the end of the series. Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) had the biggest character question mark to her future as she rekindled her fling with her Dutch rescuer and unveiled to Keeley the idea to create a women’s professional soccer (aka football) league.

Nick Mohammed recently post on his social media a picture of him with Hannah Waddingham. They both react in astonishment as they flaunt their new tattoos. It is a silhouette of the AFC Richmond mascot, greyhound dog with the inscription of ‘1897’ to mark the founding year of the team. While no other cast members were shown sporting the same ink, the choice to post the picture has the fanbase speculating if this is a hint of a much anticipated spinoff or sequel.

The Emmy-award winning actress, Waddingham, who initially played Season one’s villain disclosed her thoughts about the future of the “Lasso-verse.” She expressed that when she and Juno [Temple] read the final script which setup the AFC Richmond Women’s Club, they were excited with the possibilities. The distinguished West End thespian divulged that she has to play Rebecca again because no one else could do it.

Waddingham has made clear that she would love to play Rebecca again. She declared that she needs to see her character arc through to the end. She concluded that the show felt finished, but their characters’ lives needed more of a resolution. The star actress confirmed that she will return to the role once the call is made. Her conviction in her character’s continuation reassured many fans that these irresistibly likeable characters could return. Now, Mohammed and Waddingham’s tattoos continue to tease this prospect.

