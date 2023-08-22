‘Ted Lasso’ Star Eyed for Major DC Sequel

It is still up in the air as to whether Blue Beetle will be a much-needed success for James Gunn’s new DC Universe, but director Ángel Manuel Soto already knows who he wants to appear in the sequel: Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis.

While James Gunn has said that Blue Beetle will be part of his upcoming canon, the movie seems to lie somewhere between the past of Zack Snyder’s abandoned DC Extended Universe and the new DC Universe. Ángel Manuel Soto has already said that Henry Cavill’s Superman is referenced in the film, which means the film must be looking back in some way or another.

But it seems that the Blue Beetle director already has plans for the future. In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, Ángel Manuel Soto revealed that Jason Sudeikis is his dream casting for the role of mysterious industrialist/superhero Ted Kord.

Specifically, Soto says that his ideal Blue Beetle sequel would feature the Ted Lasso star, saying, “My dream cast for Ted Kord has always been Jason Sudeikis… But at the end of the day, it’s about who’s best for the character, who loves what we’re trying to do. And who’s willing to see Jaime Reyes’ story continue.”

Ted Kord does not appear in Blue Beetle in person, making the casting of the Ted Lasso star a very viable option. In the movie, Ted Kord is the catalyst for the plot, having studied the mysterious Scarab that gives Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) superpowers while fighting crime as the first incarnation of the Blue Beetle.

SPOILERS AHEAD FOR BLUE BEETLE

After Ted Kord mysteriously disappears, his sister Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) assumes control of his company and uses his technology to develop the One Man Army Corps (OMAC) project, which she wants to bond with the power of the Scarab for various supervillain reasons.

Susan Sarandon does not succeed, and a mid-credits scene reveals that Ted Kord is still alive somewhere and trying to contact his daughter Jenny (Bruna Marquezine). If that’s not a setup for a sequel in which Kord appears, what is?

While Jason Sudeikis has not played a comic book superhero in a film to date, his role as the paternal AFC Football coach Ted Lasso in the mega-popular Apple TV+ series seems like a good training to play a mentor to a young Xolo Maridueña.

On the other hand, we shall just have to see what happens with the box office of Blue Beetle and whether James Gunn and Peter Safran decide it deserves a sequel.

Who would you want to see play Ted Kord in a Blue Beetle sequel? Let us know in the comments below!