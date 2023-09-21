Political Leader Caught Fornicating During Tim Burton Musical, Children Present

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! One political leader likely wishes she could have said that name three times to disappear after getting caught in a sexual act during a performance of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice has been an iconic film that has dominated the world of entertainment, from the screen to the stage for the past 35 years.

Beetlejuice has been a cult classic for decades now, with many fans of the show rewatching the film annually for Halloween, or just because! As many may remember, the film focuses on the Maitlands, Adam (Alec Baldwin), and Barbara (Geena Davis), as they try to adjust to their afterlife. This task is made all the more complicated by the Deetz, Delia (Catherine O’Hara), Charles (Jeffrey Jones), and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder), which is where Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) comes in.

The Ghost with the Most wreaked havoc on both families, ironically forcing them to learn to live (or unlive?) together. With the recent trend of releasing sequels to 80s movies (looking at you, Top Gun: Maverick (2022), many have been wondering, what about Beetlejuice? The wheels have been turning, albeit slowly, and bit by bit, more information has been released to the public that shows that the sequel is in fact, underway.

The sequel to this film has been in development hell for literal decades, with original talks of it dating all the way back to the early 2000s. However, a flash of a title card appeared in a Warner Bros sizzle reel at CinemaCon, confirming it’s on the horizon. Recently, it was rumored that Jenna Ortega would be joining the project as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia from the original. Tim Burton has also stated that he wouldn’t do a sequel without Michael Keaton, so he’s signed on for the project, as well. Catherine O’Hara is also returning.

The script reportedly underwent a rewrite in 2017, so it seems as if it’s always been on the backburner, but fans are thrilled that they’ll be able to see a sequel to the beloved film some day-o. Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Johnny Depp is in talks to star as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family — an idea sparked by director Tim Burton. It was also rumored and has since been confirmed that Netflix’s Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, would be joining the cast as Lydia’s daughter alongside Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and others we have mentioned.

Beetlejuice the musical opened on Broadway in 2019 at the Winter Garden Theater, and through TikTok, instantly built a huge fandom. From having a set worth $5 million to extremely catchy songs like “Dead Mom” and “Say My Name”, to a fantastic cast that would receive stand ovations every night, the show was a hit to many, but still, unfortunately, had a closing date.

The production starred Alex Brightman as the titular demon, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno/Neighbor, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho/Mover/Neighbor, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean/Priest/Neighbor, and Dana Steingold as Girl Scout.

Now, someone must have said Beetlejuice’s name three times because the production lived on through a world tour! Beetlejuice the musical is currently touring America, and during a recent show, it seems there were a few performances going on.

NBC News captured, “surveillance video captured during the Beetlejuice musical in Denver on Sunday appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., vaping inside the theater, which contradicts her aide’s claim that the smoke was emitted from fog machines.” Boebert is a well known Republican congresswoman who strongly believes in creating “positive role models” for children, and publically condemns drag shows, was kicked out of the theater for sexual acts and vaping during the show.

The show is crass, but the audience is not meant to join in on the behavior depicted on stage.

“The video, obtained by NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver, shows Boebert sitting in the theater next to a man she was with as people around her were still getting seated. It then shows her raise one of her hands to her face, and then a puff of smoke comes out of her mouth toward the person in front of her,” NBC said.

Politics Video Channel shared the video of her groping a male’s genitals during the show. The Tweet also notes that Boebert could face sex crime charges under Colorado’s lewdness law. Lauren Boebert was on Video groping her male companion’s crotch in a theater.

“I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical,” she said in a statement. “Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks.”

Boebert was ultimately escorted out of the performance Sunday night for disruptive behavior. An incident report obtained by NBC News said two patrons were asked to leave the Buell Theatre in Denver that night.

The two were warned during intermission about behavior that allegedly involved “vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance” and prompted three complaints from other theatergoers, officials with Denver Arts & Venues wrote in the report. The theater and show does bring in guests of all ages, including children, meaning this behavior is highly unacceptable.

What do you think about this public display of over-the-top PDA?