Magic Kingdom Show Canceled in Front of Hundreds of Guests

Lightning strikes forced a popular Magic Kingdom attraction to be canceled immediately in Walt Disney World.i

The Walt Disney World Resort is quite famous for its collection of theme parks and hotels. Whether you’re visiting Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, there’s always something fun and magical to discover. Guests can also do some serious shopping at Disney Springs or cool off at two incredible water parks.

However, a major component of a Disney World vacation lies with all of the live entertainment and nighttime shows that the resort offers. Each park features a stunning show that guests can watch as their day comes to an end in Walt Disney World.

We’ve seen quite a few different shows featured at the Magic Kingdom over the years, each one receiving mixed ratings from guests. One of the most popular shows by far was Wishes: A Magical Gathering of Disney Dreams, which ran from 2014 through 2017. Magic Kingdom was also home to the Main Street Electrical Parade at one point.

Currently, guests can watch Happily Ever After at the Magic Kingdom each and every night. Disney describes this nighttime show as an “astounding fireworks extravaganza featuring lights, lasers, and special effects.” Projections also illuminate the iconic Cinderella Castle during this stunning show. Unfortunately, this show came to an abrupt halt recently,

A video of the incident is linked down below thanks to a post from@mickeymania1988:

The Villains seem to be angry, so the Happily Ever After performance has been delayed.

A wanting plays over the speakers at Magic Kingdom, informing guests that the show has been delayed due ti inclement weather. This is far from the first time the Walt Disney World Resort has been affected by bad weather, with the resort being impacted by Hurricane Idalia earlier this year. Eventually, the show was canceled entirely.

A photo of the storm surrounding Magic Kingdom was shared online as well:

It’s always a bummer when something like this happens at the Disney parks. When a ride like Space Mountain or Haunted Mansion breaks down, guests can usually return to it later and finally experience it. However, when a nighttime show like Happily Ever After is canceled, lots of guests will miss out.

Soon, EPCOT will be home to an all-new nighttime show. Details about this upcoming show were revealed at Disney’s Destination D23 event in September. Harmonious was the previous show at EPCOT, but this experience proved to be quite controversial, to say the least. Many fans thought it was an inferior attraction compared to Illuminations: Reflections of Earth.

What’s your favorite show at Magic Kingdom? Do you enjoy watching the nighttime shows at Walt Disney World?