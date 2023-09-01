Infamous Drug Lord Caught at Walt Disney World

There have been dozens of celebrities that have visited the Disney parks over the years, many of them, like John Stamos or JoJo Siwa, even being Annual Passholders.

It’s not unusual to see one of the Kardashian sisters being flanked by security and having a ride all to themselves or to see Ariana Granda emptying out lines at Universal for a private experience. These aren’t the only types of celebrities to be seen at the Disney parks, nor are celebrity visits a recent thing. Twitter/X account @Morbidful recently shared some unearthed photos of an infamous “celebrity” visiting Walt Disney World in the early 1980s.

“Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar at Disney World with his family in 1981.”

Pablo Escobar was a Colombian drug lord from the 1970s to the 1990s who founded and led the Medellin Cartel, and became the richest criminal in history. His reach extended to Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, and eventually the United States and he’s often credited for creating the high demand of cocaine in the U.S. in the 80s. However, Escobar wasn’t just a criminal drug lord. He was also a father and a husband.

Twenty six-year-old Escobar married 15-year-old María Victoria Henao in 1976, fathering two children with her, Juan Pablo and Manuela. In a response to the post, @BarkAndLaugh shares a humanizing insight into Escobar’s time with his family at Disney World.

Escobar was afraid of roller coasters, but he rode them all to make his son happy. He also acted like a child alongside his son and was overjoyed to be at Disney World Escobar's son Juan Pablo (who later changed his name to Sebastian to protect his anonymity) wrote a book titled Pablo Escobar, My Father, in which he described their family life and their trip to Disney World. He said that it was the only period of pure pleasure and lavishness that his father enjoyed."

They continued, “Escobar used his political influence in Colombia to gain diplomatic immunity and a visa that allowed him to visit the US as often as he wanted with red carpet treatment. He also hired a personal consultant and a driver to advise and escort his family around the theme park. Escobar was accompanied by his wife Maria Victoria Henao, his five-year-old son Juan Pablo, his mother Hermilda, his brother Roberto, his cousin Gustavo Gaviria, his sister Alba Marina Escobar, and his friend and bodyguard John Jairo Arias Tascon (aka “Pinina”).”

Clearly, even internationally infamous criminals can’t escape a family trip to Walt Disney World. Escobar’s story would eventually be dramatized into a Netflix series called Narcos, which ran for three seasons over the course of two years and featured Pedro Pascal, who would eventually become known as The Mandalorian.

What do you think about this celebrity sighting at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!