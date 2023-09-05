Henry Cavill Franchise Reboot Gets the Prequel Treatment

Henry Cavill has a new franchise reboot ahead of him, but John Wick director Chad Stahelski says it’s actually a prequel rather than a full new start to the series.

In the last few years, Henry Cavill went from being the star of some of the biggest franchises in the world to being without any at all.

Henry Cavill and the ‘Superman’ Reboot

Most famously, Henry Cavill starred as Clark Kent in Zack Snyder’s DC reboot, Man of Steel (2022). For nearly a solid decade, the British actor was Superman to the world at large, which is a pretty high-profile gig.

But after the colossal disappointment of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022), Warner Bros Discovery decided to restart the DC Universe under James Gunn, rendering the post-credits tease of Henry Cavill facing off against Johnson’s mystically powered anti-hero moot.

Since then, David Corenswet has been cast as the new Kryptonian of the upcoming Superman: Legacy, with James Gunn explaining that he did not fire Henry Cavill, he just didn’t hire him for the reboot.

Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ Reboot

At the same time as his Superman job, Henry Cavill starred in the mega-popular high fantasy series The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia on Netflix. However, for murky reasons, it was announced that Cavill would leave the series and the role would be recast with Liam Hemsworth.

Henry Cavill also starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown in the Enola Holmes series of Netflix films as the most jacked version of Sherlock Holmes to date, but it appears that if that franchise continues, he will not be involved.

In short, things have not looked great for Henry Cavill in the franchise arena.

‘Highlander’ and Director Chad Stahelski

All the way back in 2020, it was announced that director Chad Stahelski would be rebooting the Highlander franchise, teasing it basically as “John Wick with swords.” Henry Cavill was announced as the star of the reboot, but it has been unclear whether he will be playing an existing or new character from the series.

Highlander (1986) starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown as members of a race of immortals who eternally battle in the shadows of history for a great “Prize” to be won as the last surviving member at “the Gathering.”

The movie quickly became a cult classic and was followed by numerous sequels, television series, and an impressively expansive wider universe of lore.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Chad Stahelski revealed that the Highlander reboot would not be a straightforward remake of the original film, but instead, the “story engages a lot of the same characters” of the movie, “but we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows.”

Chad Stahelski went on to say that he is “trying to do a bit of a prequel – a setup to The Gathering – so we have room to grow the property.” That certainly sounds like Henry Cavill might have a new and expansive franchise to work with, but it still remains to be seen whether he will be playing a hero like Connor MacLeod, a villain, or someone in between.

Does Henry Cavill deserve another shot at a franchise? Let us know in the comments below!