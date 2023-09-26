‘Harry Potter’ Star Escapes Prison, No Longer Recognizable

One Harry Potter star has just “escaped” prison, and the once handsome hunk looks entirely unrecognizable after his stint in jail.

Some of the more iconic cast members were also not on the Gryffindor side, but rather Slytherin, such as Draco Malfoy and Vincent Crabbe who was played by Jamie Waylett. While Waylett was a student at Emmanuel Primary School, his photograph was taken as part of a general auditioning process for the Harry Potter films. Initially considered for the part of Dudley Dursley, he was cast as Vincent Crabbe after an audition in front of director Chris Columbus.

He ended up starring in the first six films but was recast in the final two.

Despite facing a promising future after acting in one of the highest-grossing film series ever, at age 34 Waylett has not bagged any new acting roles since the wizarding world movies came to an end.

He was absent from the final two movies after being was arrested in 2009 for growing marijuana in his family home and later pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis and possession of a knife.

Waylett was 20 years old at the time and was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

The Daily Mail reports, “Later, in 2012 he was arrested for his participation in the London riots the previous year over charges of ‘violent disorder, having an article with intent to destroy or damage property, and receiving stolen goods’. He was sentenced to two years in prison.”

The former actor’s Cameo page offers video messages for £160 each – their average length is one minute and 47 seconds.

From his Cameo’s fans have been able to see the actor’s physical appearance change. He’s now sporting facial hair and a face tattoo of stars across his eyebrow. Tom Felton has also taken to Cameo; however, he charges £485 per personalized clip. The actor has not booked any other role since.

Do you recognize Jamie now? Let us know in the comments below.