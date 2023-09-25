Guests Yelled At, Kicked Out During Disneyland Emergency

Hundreds of guests were yelled at and forced to exit a legendary Disneyland attraction.

There may not be a more iconic Disney park ride or attraction than Pirates of the Caribbean. Sure, Disney has created some of the most entertaining and immersive theme park attractions in the world, like Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, Expedition Everest, and Avatar Flight of Passage, but none are as iconic or as beloved as Pirates of the Caribbean.

This classic water ride can be found at every Disney resort around the world, from Tokyo Disneyland to Disneyland Paris. The ride is famous for how many animatronics it features, something that is certainly missing from newer attractions like Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Na’vi River Journey.

Wlat Disney himself had a great love for Audioanimtronics, with most of the classic assortment of Disney park rides and attractions featuring them throughout the experience, such as Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and The Country Bear Jamboree.

Pirates of the Caribbean also spawned one of the most profitable film franchises of all time for Disney, which shared the same name as the iconic ride. There have been a total of five Pirates of the Caribbean films released so far, with the future of the franchise sailing on shaky water. As we’re sure you are already well aware, the star of these films is Johnny Depp, who portrays the mischievous pirate Captain Jack Sparrow.

Unfortunately, as is the case with all theme park rides and attractions, accidents and breakdowns happen. Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World or Universal Studios Hollywood, you can guarantee you’ll experience a ride stop at least once. Sometimes, if guests are really unlucky (or lucky), they’ll experience a ride evacuation, meaning the attraction comes to a complete stop, all work lights turn on, and guests are forced to exit the ride. It’s always disappointing when you wait in line for an hour or two only for the attraction you were waiting for to close unexpectedly.

This is exactly what happened to hundreds of guests over the weekend.

The story was shared online and revealed a rather unfortunate experience at the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. “Anyone at the park today know what happened at Pirates around 12:45 today,” the guest asks.

“We were in line for Pirates and it was abruptly closed, someone yelled at us to exit the line. Seemed really abrupt and like an emergency more than a ride shut down.” Most of the time, when guests evacuate a ride or attraction at Disney, it’s not necessarily due to an emergency. However, this situation was a little different.

“The fire alarm was going off at Tiana’s palace/Club 33,” claimed one guest, “so they were evacuating staff and patrons from all the surrounding buildings, and that includes Pirates.”

Most of the time, if guests are subject to an evacuation at Disney, they will receive a free “FastPass” that they can use for other attractions around the park as a way to make up for the unfortunate situation. As we stated earlier, Pirates of the Caribbean can be found all across the world, with locations at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disney, and Hong Kong Disney.

Attractions like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and Peter Pan’s Flight are all very similar in this regard, as they can be found at multiple Disney parks and resorts across the globe.

