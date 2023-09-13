Damaged Coaster Leaves Guests Dangling on Broken Track, Deemed “Final Destination”

Let’s jump pack to 2006 when Final Destination 3 hit theaters. For many, that third film in the franchise would burn into the minds of many horror movie junkies for life. Moving forward, there was just something about roller coasters and tanning beds that made all of us take a second look at our life choices.

Of course, the roller coaster massacre that we saw in the film was just a movie, and wasn’t based on any real-life events. That being said, there have been some horrible incidents and accidents to take place on roller coasters around the world. Most recently, in Florida, just next to Walt Disney World Resort, aka the most magical place on earth, we reported on a child being flung from a rollercoaster.

As we noted, just outside of Orlando is Kissimmee, Florida, and that’s where you can find Fun Spot America. The company operates several theme parks around the country, including one in Orlando. Recently, an incident reportedly took place at one of its coaster attractions.

Reportedly, “a frequent visitor to Fun Spot in Kissimmee has shared updates regarding changes in height requirements for several attractions, including the bumper cars and funhouse. These adjustments are believed to be a response to the incident that occurred last month when a child fell from the Galaxy Spin coaster.” The child fell 20 feet from the rollercoaster to the ground.

That is just one of many recent coaster incidents that will have you never wanting to ride any attraction ever again.

In Canada, the Canadian National Exhibition, or the CNE, is Canada’s largest annual fair and the fifth largest in North America, located in Toronto, Ontario. It began in 1879, and is a staple in Canadian culture. The fair brings in 1.5 million guests per year during its short run. To provide some more insight, Magic Kingdom averages around 57,000 guests per day. It would take around 26 days for Magic Kingdom to hit 1.5 million guests, and the CNE only runs for 18 days, meaning the CNE averages a higher guest count than Magic Kingdom.

Even an event that big is not safe from horrors. One guest was flung from a high-speed spinning attraction as the ride was in motion, and knocked unconscious.

We have been seeing an increase in theme park injuries as of late, some of which are due to theme parks knowingly ignoring ride malfunctions. Instead of fixing what appears to be a very apparent issue to many, they ignore it, which always ends in a guest suffering.

Unfortunately, theme park injuries are pretty common as of late. We just recently reported on an incident that occurred at the Virginia theme park Kings Dominion. A child was injured on the Park’s Snoopy Space Buggies ride after exiting the attraction before it ended.

In other news, A Bergen County man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, claiming he broke his leg after riding one of the slides at DreamWorks Water Park, North America’s largest indoor water park.

A 30-year-old man stated he fractured his leg after sliding down the Zany & Zanier Zigzag water slide. He landed at high speed in a shallow splash pool at the bottom of the slide while visiting DreamWorks Water Park in the mall complex.

Another tragic incident at Grona Lund Amusement Park recently occurred in Central Stockholm, Sweden, which injured multiple guests and caused the death of a 35-year-old woman who fell off the roller coaster. On top of that, another attraction at SeaWorld San Diego has shut down after a guest suffered a severe injury while aboard.

Fury, 325 at Carowinds, had also been completely shut down after videos revealed a crack in the ride’s support. Recently, a woman from Michigan, Rachel Hawes, of Swarts Creek, was standing in the Top Thrill Dragster line when a dislodged metal plate from the coaster train struck her in the head. She was left severely injured with brain damage.

Although this list can carry on and grow much longer, all of these incidents were a mistake, and the coasters and ride tracks were never built in a way that a rider would assume the worst.

One theme park in Taiwan has created a coaster that is not for the faint of heart, and one that everyone is deeming the “Final Destination” coaster.

Gravity Max, the “Vekoma Tilt Coaster” connects on track to the next, while pointing directly to the ground. The train gets locked onto a section of track, the track is tilted 90 degrees, locks into the next part of track, and the releases riders to their doom. This is located at Discovery World in Lihpao land in Taiwan.

One TikTok has gone viral showing the coaster. Whistle shared

An individual wrote, “Hell no, this is not for the weak heart and my heart is very weak.” A second added, “I had a heart attack watching this.” “I can see a final destination right here,” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “Is this created by Phineas and Ferb?” A fifth said, “Who dreams up these torture machines?” “What in the horror movie is this,” added a sixth.

But, the overall most commented phrase had something to do with this coaster being meant for a Final Destination film, meaning it is destined for horrific failure. Luckily, it does not seem that any major accident has occurred as of yet on the coaster.

Interestingly, although this ride is being called the Final Destination coaster, there is a real coaster that actually is the same coaster as Final Destination.

Corkscrew was a steel roller coaster located at ‘Playland At the PNE’ amusement park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is famous for its appearance in the 2006 motion picture Final Destination 3 (known in the movie as Devil’s Flight) and the 2012 motion picture Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, as well as the popular television series Smallville (season three’s “Magnetic”).

But back in 2019, the ride was removed from the park. Laura Balance is a spokesperson for Playland, she says the ride just doesn’t fit into amusement park’s future, according to CityNews.

“The Corkscrew is an iconic Playland ride that has a lot of nostalgic value. But as with any amusement park ride there is a plan to change over those rides,” she says. “That ride was never envisioned as being part of the future of a new Playland.”

Would you ever ride that tilt roller coaster in the TikTok? Or would you rather stick to the Haunted Mansion in Walt Disney World Resort?