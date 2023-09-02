One particular celebrity is speaking out about Hollywood “garbage”, and fans seem ready to turn their advice into action.

The Spy Kids franchise came about in the early 2000s as a very clear response (or perhaps progenitor) of the period’s “spy craze”. With a myriad of spy-related properties from Charlie’s Angels or Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) for adults to kid-friendly entities like Totally Spies or Kim Possible on the Disney Channel, it’s natural that Spy Kids capitalized off of this mania.

Who are the Spy Kids?

The Spy Kids franchise, created by writer-director Robert Rodriguez, is a series of family-friendly action-adventure films known for blending espionage, science fiction, and humor. It revolves around the Cortez family, featuring actors Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as retired spies Gregorio and Ingrid Cortez, and young stars Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara as their children, Carmen and Juni.

The first film, Spy Kids (2001), kickstarted the franchise as Carmen and Juni, played by Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara, discover their spy heritage while embarking on a mission to rescue their kidnapped parents, portrayed by Banderas and Gugino. Subsequent films like Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) expanded the spy world with more gadgets and challenges.

Overall, the Spy Kids franchise, led by its talented cast, is known for its family-focused, action-packed storytelling and has been a popular choice for family entertainment even today.

Fans Agree To Take Star’s Advice

Twitter (X) user @CanWeGetSomeToast recently started a conversation over on the social media platform in response to DiscussingFilm’s report on a Spy Kids: Armageddon first look:

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood… is garbage. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.” – From Zachary Levi, star of the Spy Kids reboot. (quote tweet) DiscussingFilm: First poster for the ‘SPY KIDS’ reboot. Releasing September 22 on Netflix.

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood… is garbage. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.” – From Zachary Levi, star of the Spy Kids… https://t.co/ivY2QUEQ2C — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) August 31, 2023

Naturally, users were quick to condone Levi’s decision to join yet another “typical” Hollywood reboot — as seen in Hard Factor News’ response image:

Hollywood, when they have no new ideas pic.twitter.com/MaX4Z1NBKM — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) August 31, 2023

On September 1, it was reported that the new Spy Kids reboot, Spy Kids: Armageddon would be scheduled to release September 22, 2023 on Netflix.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is an upcoming reboot directed, co-written, and produced by Robert Rodriguez. This film marks a fresh start for the original Spy Kids franchise and is a collaborative project involving Skydance Media, Spyglass Media Group, and Double R Productions, with distribution handled by Netflix. The movie boasts a cast that includes Gina Rodriguez as Nora Tango-Torrez, Zachary Levi as Terrence Tango-Torrez, Everly Carganilla as Patty Tango-Torrez, Connor Esterson as Tony Tango-Torrez, Billy Magnussen as Rey “The King” Kingston, as well as D. J. Cotrona and Fabiola Andujar in undisclosed roles.

Now, it appears that lead Zachary Levi is catching some flak for comments made earlier, in light of his recent casting in the Spy Kids remake.

Other fans are ready to take his “advice” to avoid “Hollywood garbage” — as @OmegaSupreme228 praised Levi for having “finally good advice”:

What a hypocrite

What a hypocrite — LOODarc (@NOAHAN_101) September 1, 2023

All that talk just to go and do this garbage — Balendero (@Balendero99) September 1, 2023

And it is overall clear that fans do not think Spy Kids: Armageddon will be a particularly good movie, like Joseph Wilcox, who responds in defense of Levi:

If he's saying not watching – we not do this, finally good advice pic.twitter.com/zeFaT6YXCs — Erick Kilmonger (@OmegaSupreme228) August 31, 2023

@Balendero999 calls Levi out for “all that talk” just to participate in “this garbage”:

This movie could be good stop hating. Have you seen it yet? You just don’t agree with Zach’s opinion which is funny why your so pressed about it. Grow up please. Is everyone so childish and immature that they can’t respects someone’s opinion. Zach has been in many good movies.

This movie could be good stop hating. Have you seen it yet? You just don’t agree with Zach’s opinion which is funny why your so pressed about it. Grow up please. Is everyone so childish and immature that they can’t respects someone’s opinion. Zach has been in many good movies. — JosephWilcox23(0-0) (@JosephVWilcox) August 31, 2023

