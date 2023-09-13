Has Disney gone too far?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently overseen by Kevin Feige, who serves as the President of Marvel Studios. It is presently under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company. Throughout its history, the MCU has played a pioneering role in transforming the superhero film genre and has had a profound impact on the entire film industry.

The MCU has achieved remarkable success, as demonstrated by the culmination of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three in the form of the movies Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). These films represented the zenith of the MCU’s epic Infinity Saga, firmly establishing the franchise’s dominance within the realm of cinematic storytelling.

Now, it seems like behind-the-scenes information is shedding light on a particular moment of sanitization from Disney and Marvel Studios.

The Scarlet Witch: A Perennial Fan-Favorite

The MCU embarked on a bold venture into the realm of streaming television by incorporating lead actors from their expansive array of Marvel TV series. Phase Four, which fans had been eagerly awaiting, officially commenced in 2021 with the highly anticipated premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

This captivating series held the audience’s attention with its unique concept of breaking the fourth wall and delving deep into the complexities of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) adapted from the “The Vision and the Scarlet Witch” storyline from the Marvel Comics. In the MCU narrative, The Vision had previously met his demise in Avengers: Infinity War. Set against the charming backdrop of Westview, New Jersey, the show chronicles the couple’s experiences as they navigate what initially appears to be idyllic lives, only for reality to gradually unravel before their eyes.

Disney and Marvel Sterilized Wanda Maximoff

“We envisioned [Scarlet Witch] as this ethereal dark mass, with her cloak billowing outwards whilst being surrounded by swirling dark magic. Almost like her presence was corrupting the entire scene.” — Pete Thompson, concept artist for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Additional images revealed online from Reddit user schrodingersdemet also show a truly nightmarish original concept rendition of the Scarlet Witch with her “crown infused with her skin”:

Naturally, with the reveal of such potentially groundbreaking visuals, the backlash from Marvel fans to has not been pretty. Many fans online have expressed outrage at being so horrendously “robbed”, like user @TheeWandaStan coming straight for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron’s jugular:

MICHAEL W*LDRON YOU WILL PAY FOR YOUR CRIMES

Meanwhile, other fans like user @seizonei are livid at being “robbe[d]” of possibly the “scariest movie in the MCU”:

Always a update on how they robbe us of what could have been the scariest movie of the entire mcu… and it hurts every damn time

What all this means is that Disney and Marvel Studios nearly had a truly groundbreaking MCU film on their hands. Perhaps the decisions were not wholly Waldron’s — but either way, had the studio the guts to delve into more experimental themes and genres like horror, the MCU’s Phase Four (and current troubled state) might look totally different.

Do you think Marvel Studios did Scarlet Witch dirty by toning down the original concept and horror elements? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

WandaVision embarks on a poignant yet thought-provoking journey, delving into themes of sorrow, trauma, and the very essence of reality itself. Amidst this enigmatic storyline, the series uncovers the concealed truths surrounding Wanda and Vision’s offspring, Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne). The talented ensemble cast includes Kathryn Hahn as the neighbor, later revealed to be a witch, Agnes/Agatha Harkness, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who ultimately adopts the superhero persona of Photon. Additionally, the cast features Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.