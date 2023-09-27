Get Unlimited Access to Disney World Parks for Just $79

Walt Disney World Resort just announced one of its best ticket discounts ever – this time for its water parks.

Walt Disney World Water Parks

The Walt Disney Company owns two water parks in Central Florida: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Single-day tickets typically cost $69 per guest.

At Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, thrill-seeking guests can enjoy North America’s largest wave pool, the iconic Crush ‘n’ Gusher slide, and Miss Adventure Falls. The youngest family members will love Ketchakiddee Creek, a whimsical water playground!

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is the newest water park at Walt Disney World Resort. Brave Summit Plummet, one of the fastest and tallest free-fall body slides worldwide. Plunge down Runoff Rapids, three distinct inner-tube waterslides. And make sure to check out Toboggan Racers, a unique sled-style water slide, for the perfect combination of winter-summer fun!

Little ones will love the recently updated Frozen (2013)-inspired play area, Tike’s Peak!

“Discover a watery winter wonderland inspired by the Disney animated film Frozen—with scaled-down thrills to delight younger kids!” Walt Disney World Resort writes.

“Highlights include: Wading pools with whimsical depictions of Olaf, his Snowgie pals and other familiar faces from Frozen, Anna and Elsa’s igloo fortress—where kiddos can engage in playful battles with pop-up water jets, miniature snow-banked slides, side-by-side downhill slides, a junior inner-tube ride, snow chutes. Watch your little squirts splash into action as they enjoy their own Frozen adventure! … Tike’s Peak is surrounded by a soft, sandy beach—perfect for sunbathing and building sandcastles.”

Season Pass

In an unprecedented announcement on Wednesday, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that guests can purchase unlimited access to its water parks for just $79 per pass: “With the NEW Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass, you can enjoy unlimited visits to these watery wonderlands Sep 27, 2023–May 24, 2024.”

“No matter the season, it’s always a great time to visit a Disney water park in the Sunshine State. Get ready to plunge down thrilling waterslides, embark on winding raft rides, relax on sandy beaches, float along a lazy river… and let your cares drift away.”

Purchase your Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass here or call (407) 934-7639.

No block-out dates apply, and Disney Park Pass reservations are not required. However, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is temporarily closed for refurbishment. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is subject to scheduled refurbishment when Blizzard Beach reopens. Parking at Walt Disney World Resort water parks is complimentary.

This water park-only Season Pass doesn’t include entry to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf, or Winter Summerland Miniature Golf. To access the theme parks, guests must purchase single or multi-day tickets or a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass.

Have you visited the Walt Disney World Resort water parks? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!