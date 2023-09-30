Hundreds of Guests Turned Away as Disney Park Sells Out Through November

Something scary has just occurred for hundreds of Disney World guests looking to engage in one particular park for a special ticketed event.
Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort
Every year, thousands of guests visit Walt Disney World Resort during the holiday season, including one particular Halloween special ticketed event. It’s called Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and takes place inside the Magic Kingdom on select nights from August 11 through November 1.
Tickets to this special family-friendly Halloween event were sold out for the opening weekend days before the event started. This is one of the most popular events held at Disney World during this time of year. It’s the perfect answer to Halloween Horror Nights, more of an adult-friendly event held each year at Universal Orlando Resort.
MNSSHP, short for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, is a family-oriented, Halloween-themed gathering held at the Magic Kingdom Park within Walt Disney World. This event is scheduled for 37 specific evenings, from 7 p.m. to midnight, from August 11 to November 1, 2023.
The event includes:
- Unique character greetings
- Halloween-inspired ride overlays
- Unique food items
- Trick-or-treating
- Unique shows
- Fireworks
- A special “Boo-To-You” Halloween Parade
- Treat stops
- Photo opportunities
- Event-exclusive entertainment
- Notorious Disney villains
- The Haunted Mansion graveyard gravediggers
MNSSHP Sells Out Completely; Guests Turned Away
The official, Walt Disney World Resort website has closed down the ticketing option for guests to purchase for this event as the entire celebration is sold out. The event has grown in popularity, leading to some years selling out quicker than others. This year, multiple days began to sell out as early as late August. Any chances of attending this event with your loved ones have been stripped away as tickets are sold out.
Experts recommend purchasing your ticket ahead of schedule to ensure your spot for the day you desire to attend. The event has been called out recently for stating to be “limited” but having overcrowding issues since the start of the spooky season. Since everything opened back up usually following the global pandemic, more and more individuals are taking vacations during the supposed “off-season.”
This means that folks looking to attend this evening event will not be able to and will be kicked out of the Magic Kingdom park as early as 6 p.m. on select nights.
This means that folks looking to attend this evening event will not be able to and will be kicked out of the Magic Kingdom park as early as 6 p.m. on select nights.