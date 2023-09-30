Hundreds of Guests Turned Away as Disney Park Sells Out Through November

Something scary has just occurred for hundreds of Disney World guests looking to engage in one particular park for a special ticketed event.

Related: Governor DeSantis Approves Disney World Sanctions, Defunding to Commence Immediately

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort

Every year, thousands of guests visit Walt Disney World Resort during the holiday season, including one particular Halloween special ticketed event. It’s called Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and takes place inside the Magic Kingdom on select nights from August 11 through November 1.

Tickets to this special family-friendly Halloween event were sold out for the opening weekend days before the event started. This is one of the most popular events held at Disney World during this time of year. It’s the perfect answer to Halloween Horror Nights, more of an adult-friendly event held each year at Universal Orlando Resort.

MNSSHP, short for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, is a family-oriented, Halloween-themed gathering held at the Magic Kingdom Park within Walt Disney World. This event is scheduled for 37 specific evenings, from 7 p.m. to midnight, from August 11 to November 1, 2023.

The event includes: