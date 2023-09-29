Part of Disney World Florida Closed for Good, Report Says

An insider recently indicated that yet another Walt Disney World Resort hotel amenity is gone for good.

Free parking recently returned to Walt Disney World Resort hotels, but guests have lost numerous complimentary amenities. The Magical Express disappeared in 2022, ending luggage delivery and airport transportation. Extra Magic Hours turned into 30-minute Early Entry, and Resort hotel guests no longer get priority access to the defunct FastPass+ service.

Fans held out hope for Resort hotel merchandise delivery, which hasn’t returned since the COVID-19 pandemic. It once allowed guests to send purchases from Magic Kingdom Park EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs back to their Resort hotels at no cost. However, a Disney cast member states that Walt Disney World Resort is no longer looking into revitalizing the service.

“Friend who was being trained on Resort Hotel Delivery just got reassigned and said they weren’t planning on reactivating the service after all, which is odd, since they were training for it,” said Reddit user u/YouSeemNiceXB. “Could be they weren’t cut out for it, and this is the nice way of telling them, but I trust this person 100%.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Walt Disney World Resort, merchandise delivery was available to the following Disney Resort hotels: Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Villas, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s BoardWalk Villas, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French, Quarter, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, and The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

It’s important to note that Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t commented on the return of Resort hotel merchandise delivery.

Many guests also long for the day that they can purchase merchandise and send it to be picked up at the front of the park. Unfortunately, this service also hasn’t returned – despite a brief comeback during EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts in 2021. However, Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t indicated for sure whether this amenity will return.

