It’s that time of year again when the leaves change color, pumpkins adorn doorsteps, and the air is filled with an eerie sense of excitement. Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to get into the spirit of the season than by indulging in some spooktacular Disney Halloween movies?

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun or spine-tingling thrills, Disney has a treasure trove of Halloween-themed films to satisfy your cravings. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and let’s dive into the spookiest Disney Halloween Movie Guide!

Classics for All Year Round

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Kicking off our list is the timeless classic Hocus Pocus. This bewitching tale follows the misadventures of Max Dennison and his sister Dani, who accidentally awaken three hilariously wicked witches from the 17th century.

With their spellbinding mischief and catchy musical numbers, the cast of Hocus Pocus will surely put a spell on you. This film is a must-watch for the whole family, offering a perfect blend of laughs and Halloween chills.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Is it a Halloween movie, or is it a Christmas movie? Well, it’s both! Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas takes us to the peculiar world of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and decides to give Santa Claus a break. With its unique stop-motion animation and memorable songs, this film is a delightful treat for Halloween and beyond.

Coco (2017)

Coco may not be your typical Halloween movie, but it beautifully captures the spirit of Día de los Muertos, the Mexican Day of the Dead. Follow Miguel as he embarks on a magical journey through the Land of the Dead to discover his family’s history and his passion for music. This heartwarming tale is a vibrant celebration of life, family, and the afterlife, making it a perfect choice for a Halloween experience with a special twist.

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

For those craving a ghostly adventure, The Haunted Mansion is the ride you’ve been waiting for. Eddie Murphy stars as a real estate agent who, along with his family, finds themselves trapped in a creepy, cobweb-covered mansion inhabited by supernatural beings. It’s a spooktacular blend of humor and haunting that’ll keep you entertained from start to finish — undeniably earning a spot on our Disney Halloween movie list.

Frankenweenie (2012)

Tim Burton strikes again with Frankenweenie, a heartwarming and quirky tale of a young boy who brings his beloved pet dog back to life. But as you might expect in a Burton creation, things don’t go as planned. With its black-and-white stop-motion animation and a dash of classic monster movie vibes, this film is a perfect choice for a Halloween movie night.

Spooktacular Films for the Entire Family

Halloweentown Series (1998-2006)

Get ready to be enchanted by the Halloweentown film series, which follows the adventures of Marnie Piper and her magical family as they navigate a world filled with witches, vampires, and creatures of all kinds. The four movies in this series offer plenty of spooky fun and valuable life lessons for viewers of all ages.



The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

For a trip down memory lane, check out The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. This classic Disney film combines two tales, one of which is Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Follow Ichabod Crane’s encounter with the headless horseman in this timeless, animated gem that’s perfect for the whole family.

Disney has a magical way of making Halloween even more enchanting and entertaining. Whether you’re in the mood for witches, ghosts, skeletons, or heartwarming tales of family and friendship, Disney has a Halloween movie to suit your taste. So, grab your broomsticks, carve your pumpkins, and start a Disney Halloween movie marathon that will leave you feeling enchanted and ready for the spookiest night of the year!