Disney Executives ‘Dropping Like Flies’ as Chief Information Officer Steps Down

According to a new report, Disney executives seem to be dropping like flies after the Chief Information Officer has stepped down.

Disney Executives – The Walt Disney Company Loses Another Top-Level Executive

The first reported Disney executive to leave the company was announced in June, as former Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy left the company. Before her tenure at Disney, Susan E. McCarthy had a notable career in the banking industry. Her journey began in 1981 at First Interstate Bancorp, where she held various finance and planning positions for over 15 years. Later, from 1997 to 2000, she took on the roles of CFO and executive vice president at Imperial Bancorp.

In 2000, Susan McCarthy transitioned to Disney, taking up the role of treasurer. Her dedication and financial acumen led to her appointment as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Walt Disney Company on June 30, 2015, succeeding Jay Rasulo. Her initial contract, which spanned four years, featured a base salary of $1.25 million, complemented by performance-based bonuses of up to 200% and long-term incentive awards reaching 250%.

In a significant announcement on December 21, 2021, Disney revealed the extension of Susan McCarthy’s contract as CFO through 2024, a testament to her pivotal role in the company’s financial stewardship. However, on June 15, 2023, Disney disclosed that McCarthy would resign from her CFO position due to family considerations. In her stead, Kevin Lansberry was named as her interim replacement. Notably, Susan McCarthy will continue to contribute her expertise to Disney as a Strategic Advisor even after concluding her role as CFO on June 30.

Diane Jurgens, Disney’s Chief Information Officer, Steps Down

According to a new report from The Wrap, Disney’s Chief Information Officer Diane Jurgens has officially resigned.