Disney Executives ‘Dropping Like Flies’ as Chief Information Officer Steps Down

According to a new report, Disney executives seem to be dropping like flies after the Chief Information Officer has stepped down.
Related: Dwayne Johnson Battles Cancel Culture After Shocking Discovery Sparks Heated Debate
Disney Executives – The Walt Disney Company Loses Another Top-Level Executive
The first reported Disney executive to leave the company was announced in June, as former Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy left the company. Before her tenure at Disney, Susan E. McCarthy had a notable career in the banking industry. Her journey began in 1981 at First Interstate Bancorp, where she held various finance and planning positions for over 15 years. Later, from 1997 to 2000, she took on the roles of CFO and executive vice president at Imperial Bancorp.
In 2000, Susan McCarthy transitioned to Disney, taking up the role of treasurer. Her dedication and financial acumen led to her appointment as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Walt Disney Company on June 30, 2015, succeeding Jay Rasulo. Her initial contract, which spanned four years, featured a base salary of $1.25 million, complemented by performance-based bonuses of up to 200% and long-term incentive awards reaching 250%.
In a significant announcement on December 21, 2021, Disney revealed the extension of Susan McCarthy’s contract as CFO through 2024, a testament to her pivotal role in the company’s financial stewardship. However, on June 15, 2023, Disney disclosed that McCarthy would resign from her CFO position due to family considerations. In her stead, Kevin Lansberry was named as her interim replacement. Notably, Susan McCarthy will continue to contribute her expertise to Disney as a Strategic Advisor even after concluding her role as CFO on June 30.
Related: Previous Ban on Disney World Annual Passes Now Being Reconsidered, Report Claims
Diane Jurgens, Disney’s Chief Information Officer, Steps Down
According to a new report from The Wrap, Disney’s Chief Information Officer Diane Jurgens has officially resigned.
Earlier this month, Jurgens concluded her tenure with the company. Her journey at Disney began in October 2020 when she assumed the Chief Information Officer (CIO) role. While at Disney, she reported directly to Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy and played a pivotal role within the organization. Her appointment followed the retirement of Susan O’Day, who had held the position of CIO before her retirement in early 2020.
Another executive to leave the Walt Disney Company was Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton, which also occurred earlier this summer, making it three high-level executives who left the company in less than three months. No official word exists for why Jurgens left the Disney company, but more information will likely be available in the coming months.
Related: ‘I Wanna Go Home’ – Dozens of Guests Trapped on Disney World Attraction
Other News Involving Disney Executives
On May 18, it was officially announced that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser would permanently cease operations. Disney is currently reassessing its plans for this particular resort experience. The last opportunity to enjoy this unique experience will be available until September 28. Recent statements from a Disney executive, Josh D’Amaro, provide optimism that Walt Disney World Resort may continue exploring options for a more accessible and practical Star Wars experience within the park.
In an interview, Josh D’Amaro, the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairperson, recently shared some intriguing details about the now-closed Star Wars Resort. He provided insights into what guests can anticipate regarding future developments from this retired Star Wars-themed destination.
No hints yet, but something will happen.
– Josh D’Amaro, Disney Chairperson for Parks and Resorts
The failed Disney Resort will close its doors forever, hopefully leading to something new in Star Wars. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek (also known as Bob Paycheck) is now gone, and Bob Iger has stepped in to clean his mess. Mr Iger is performing his duties well thus far as new experiences are on the horizon for many of the Disney parks worldwide. CEO Bob Iger looks to remain in charge through 2026.
Why do you think Disney is losing so many high-level executives in such a quick amount of time?