PHOTO: Alexandra Daddario Replaces Gal Gadot as DCU’s Wonder Woman

So long, Gal Gadot? A new image has been shared and sees film and television star Alexandra Daddario takeover as the DCU’s Wonder Woman.

Next year, Warner Bros.’s rebooted DC franchise, the DC Universe (or DCU), will begin. Replacing the current DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which has, for some time now, been widely panned by both critics and audiences, the DCU is headed up by the co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

It was announced in late 2022 that Gunn and Safran would be taking the troubled franchise on, and at the start of this year, in January, Gunn outlined the pair’s initial plan for the reboot.

Titled “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters,” the DCU will completely refresh everything fans have come to know about the live-action DC franchise, including replacing established characters with new actors.

For the movie arm of the project, Gunn and Safran will include films centered around Superman, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and Batman, while on the TV side, projects will include a show focusing on Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, and a visit to Themyscira in the political drama, Paradise Lost, inspired by the comics.

Themyscira appeared in Wonder Woman (2017), directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as the lead Amazonian, Diana Prince, AKA the titular Wonder Woman. Jenkins and Gadot would reteam for the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), which also starred pop culture icon Pedro Pascal as Maxwell “Max Lord” Lorenzano. Gadot also appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) with Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Jenkins was tapped to work on a third Wonder Woman film in the DCEU, but due to the major reshuffle and reboot, Gunn and Safran said there was no place for the movie in the current plans. As for its star, there is no clear answer as to whether Gadot will return as Wonder Woman in future projects.

Speaking to ComicBook, Gadot revealed that she, Gunn, and Safran would be developing a third entry into the Wonder Woman series together. “I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot told the outlet in August. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James [Gunn] and from Peter [Safran], it is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Later, in Flaunt Magazine, Gadot discussed Wonder Woman 3 again.

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

However, according to Variety, those conversations were never anything concrete, and, in fact, there are no current plans for Wonder Woman in the DC Universe.

Enter Alexandra Daddario.

Daddario, best known for her roles as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series as well as for her Emmy-nominated role as Rachel Patton in HBO’s The White Lotus, has been costumed up as the new DCU’s Wonder Woman.

The fan art, which comes by the way of Jaxson Derr (@jaxsonderr), imagines the actress as the DCU’s new Diana Prince, with many fans celebrating the concept and calling for it to be true. You can check the character out here:

Per the comments made above, there are no current plans for Wonder Woman to appear in the new DC universe at this time. However, what is interesting is that many seemingly wouldn’t mind if the character returned without Gal Gadot. Gadot recently appeared as Rachel Stone in the action thriller Heart of Stone (2023) on Netflix and will next star as the Evil Queen in The Walt Disney Company’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Snow White (2024).

While the jury is still out on whether Gadot will eventually return to the DC franchise, there is a high possibility she will be replaced. After Henry Cavill was ousted from his role as Clark Kent/Superman, Gunn and Safran cast David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who takes over from Amy Adams as Lois Lane. They will appear in the first DCU movie, Superman: Legacy (2025).

Projects announced for the DCU are Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Authority, Swamp Thing, Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

As for the remainder of the DCEU, this year has seen Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023) and Blue Beetle (2023) release, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) starring Jason Momoa, debuting this December.

