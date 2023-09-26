Airbnb Is Now Offering Fans a Chance To Stay at Shrek’s Swamp

Calling all Shrek fans! Airbnb is offering a new and unique experience that will place fans directly in the swamp of the world’s most famous ogre.

Shrek was released back in 2001 by Dreamworks Animation and became an instant classic in more ways than one. The film turned the fairytale trope on its head, offering a hilarious take on some of the most classic characters. For instance, the scene where the seven dwarves attempt to use Shrek’s table as a placeholder for Snow White.

The animated film was also the first time Disney was challenged in its animation supremacy, as the Mike Myers-voiced ogre became a phenom, resulting in its own franchise. Shrek would produce three additional sequels and all but take over the animated game for years. Even the spinoffs from the film have gained massive recognition. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was recently up for Best Animated Film at the Academy Awards.

Shrek became a cultural phenomenon resulting in huge gains for DreamWorks through merch, theme park rides, and more. There are reports that a fifth or reboot film is in the works. We imagine that the sheer popularity of the franchise has led to DreamWorks wanting to take another crack at the ogre’s life, and it appears that Airbnb is also set to capitalize on the films.

‘Shrek’ Fans Can Book a Stay at His Swamp Through Airbnb

Shrek’s Swamp coming soon to Airbnb.

Shrek’s Swamp, located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, will be available starting Oct. 13. More info here: https://t.co/J6OfgEbxz1 pic.twitter.com/9EWh1LElrE — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 26, 2023

Our friend Scott Gustin posted the video of the swamp shown in the first Shrek movie, and it looks incredible. On top of being able to stay in the home that is fashioned from a tree, the “Beware Ogre,” “Stay Out,” and “Danger” signs are all out front to remind those unwanted magical folk to stay away. That’s not to mention the outhouse where he uses the fairytale book to…clean himself.

The video showcases the outside of the Airbnb location, which looks like an incredible one-for-one creation of his dwelling from the film. We then get to see the inside, which is equally impressive. The leaf-colored green chair he sits on is against the well, and the center table includes his eyeball martini, slug appetizer, and the earwax candle.

This is the ultimate experience for fans who want to live like an ogre. The Airbnb will offer a two-night stay at this beautiful home in the Scottish highlands, which is ultimately perfect. Even better is that fans can request this Shrek home absolutely free. The proceeds from this special event will be donated to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which gives back to disadvantaged children in Scotland.

This Airbnb opportunity is even more immersive because the host is none other than Donkey. We would hope the morning meal is waffles, but this Airbnb stay looks incredible.

Bookings for the Shrek swamp will take place on October 13, so head to the Airbnb website to ensure your stay. Though Scotland might be quite a ways away for some people, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity might be too good to pass up. For anyone who needs a refresher on the epic opening of the first film, watch it below, so you know exactly how you could live in the two days staying at the ogre’s swamp:

What do you think of being able to stay in the swamp and live like you are Shrek? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!