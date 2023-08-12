Don’t make the erroneous assumption that a Disney World vacation isn’t possible due to your disability.

Vacationing at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is a mutually magical experience for all folks, including those who deal with the daily challenges of navigating life with a disability. Disney does well in catering to a broad range of special needs by offering stellar services and assistance wherever possible. From providing equipment and device rentals to offering a special Disney World access pass for enjoying attractions and even having knowledgeable Cast Members onsite to assist you personally in all endeavors, we at Inside the Magic are providing this insightful guide detailing everything you need to know about going to Disney World with a disability.

Where to Stay

Onsite Disney Resorts are excellent in assisting those with disabilities. Just mention any specific needs and accommodations you require, and you can count on them to make all the necessary adjustments to your reservation. You’re always in good hands and have everything taken care of when you go through Disney. Plus, there are all those inclusive perks and amenities for those staying on Disney property, including complimentary transportation services that are wheelchair accessible. Furthermore, being a Disney Resort Guest is a guarantee on how to get early access to Disney World Parks, which may benefit those with special needs.

Of course, there are also travelers with disabilities in the greater Bay Lake area who may not be staying at a Disney Resort. That’s why it’s essential to do your homework on where you’re planning to stay early on. According to disabilities advocate and consultant Brilliant Semenova, who herself has cerebral palsy, these are the general things that all travelers with physical disabilities should consider when booking hotels:

Guest room(s) should be accessible to exits and preferably located on the ground level.

If accommodations need to be made on the second floor, the room should have convenient accessibility to exits (including stairwells if service elevators are unavailable/not working).

Guests should be provided with a detailed map/floor plan of the hotel and be able to locate all exits and emergency/evacuation routes.

Rooms with walk-in showers or shower chair benches that can be placed in bathtubs are preferable.

Guests should learn of any vendors and special third-party services provided by the hotel and whether or not there are any limits/restrictions.

It’s good to find out all the different disability policies upfront and even whether or not the hotel provides any discounts for individuals with disabilities.

The Disney World Disability Access Pass

Guests visiting the Parks with disabilities should take note of the complimentary Disability Access Service (DAS) Disney offers. It works to grant special access reservation times to disabled Guests looking to partake in different rides and attractions by omitting lengthy wait times in l standby lines. You just show your DAS card to the Cast Member at the main entrance of an attraction, and they issue you a return time block based on the attraction’s current wait time. Once you return for your specific ride reservation, you will enter through either the Lightning Lane or a separately marked entrance (in some cases).

What Qualifies for a Disability Pass at Disney World?

The great thing about obtaining a DAS is that you aren’t ever required to present any proof of your disability, nor do you need a doctor’s note or any other documentation. There’s no invasiveness or complexity involved whatsoever. It’s also worth noting that even though a DAS card may only be issued to one member of your party, all members get to participate in the benefits of no-wait access to Park attractions.

How Do You Sign Up for Disability Services at Disney World?

Signing up for DAS is far easier than most folks realize. Simply visit any Park’s Guest Services location to complete the process onsite.

You may alternatively sign up through the My Disney Experience app with Disney Genie, which takes you through a virtual registration process and a live video chat with a Disney Cast Member. One of the benefits of signing up for DAS this way is that you may do so up to 30 days in advance. You also have the option of choosing two return times each day.

Wheelchairs and ECVs

Did you know there are plenty of wheelchair-accessible rides at Disney World? In fact, the vast majority of attractions can easily accommodate those visiting the Parks via wheelchair or EVC. Some even include separate entrances.

You may decide to bring your own wheelchair or EVC with you to the Parks but do take note that if you intend on using Disney Transportation Services, these may not exceed the 32” x 52” maximum.

Another convenient option is to rent these upon arriving at the Parks (and at other Disney locations, like Disney Springs). All rentals through Disney, however, are on a first-come, first-served basis and are not transferrable to other locations. For someone who is Park Hopping, it is a good idea to keep your rental receipt from the first Park you visited so that you aren’t charged twice.

Renting through a third-party vendor is another suggestion. This frees you up from the locational constraints and limitations of renting from Disney Parks.

For Visually Impaired Guests

For a $25 refundable deposit, visually impaired Guests may pick up Braille maps and guidebooks at any in-Park Guest Relations location. Additionally, there are many stationary Braille maps throughout Parks and other Disney locations. Braille menus are also available at table-service restaurants upon request.

Disney also has portable handheld assistive devices available that Guests may choose to rent for the duration of their trip. These provide audio descriptions at most attractions, including visual elements, actions, and other critical need-to-know details. Again, these come at the cost of a $25 fully refundable deposit.

For Hearing Impaired Guests

Those same portable handheld assistive devices can be used for the hearing impaired as well. In this case, two options are available—assistive listening and handheld captioning. Those who aren’t entirely deaf but are hard of hearing also may obtain additional amplification devices or headphones.

In addition to enjoying Disney Park attractions through these special devices, you may also observe instances where video captioning appears on the screen during preshows. Reflective captioning featuring LED projections is also sometimes used, especially in theater-style attractions. And there may even be instances when sign language interpreters are present at live shows. Of course, many Disney Cast Members are also proficient in ASL.

Disney also offers several special services to hearing-impaired Resort Guests. Some of these options include providing phone amplifiers or text-type phones, enabling bed-shaker alerts/ door-knocking alerts, and even equipping rooms with strobe light smoke detectors.

All Other Disabilities

Disney can accommodate innumerable other disabilities as well, including those who are mentally handicapped or those needing neurodevelopmental assistance. Disney even allows service animals (like dogs and miniature horses) into Parks and most other onsite venues as too.

Have you or someone you know ever vacationed at Disney World with a disability? Tell us about the experience in the comments below.