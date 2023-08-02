Universal Adds More Offerings Despite Area Rumored to Close Down

Universal Studios Florida is adding a few more mobile food ordering options to its app in an area rumored to close down and get entirely rethemed.

Universal Studios – Everything Happening in the Park

There’s been a lot of things going on inside Universal Studios Florida. The new Minion Land finally opened to Guests after months of teasing. Make way for the all-new Minion Land, now officially open to the general public! The new area was under construction for quite some time following the official closure of Shrek 4-D and the beloved Monsters Cafe. The land has gotten media attention over the last few weeks, including attention from Inside The Magic. Still, now that Villain-Con Minion Blast is also open, this marks the first time the entire land is open to the general public. The new attraction is set to “officially open” on August 11, but the ride is under technical rehearsals, meaning it could close down at any given time since it isn’t considered open yet. But Guests entering the Universal Studios Florida Park have gotten the chance to ride and experience the attraction, which features an all-new interactive portion that hasn’t quite been seen before in a theme Park.

Aside from new things taking shape in and around the Resort at Universal, rumors have been circulating that a particular land could face closure to make way for an entirely new theme.

Villain-Con Minion Blast opened to the general public during a soft opening a few weeks back. Guests can now enjoy the new and innovative attraction with family and friends as the ride features something never seen before at Universal. The attraction will allow Guests to use an app on their phones to keep up with scores, join in on challenges, and so much more!

Aside from new things taking shape in and around the Resort at Universal, rumors have been circulating that a particular land could face closure to make way for an entirely new theme.

Possible Retheming Coming to the Simpson Land

The Simpson area (Springfield) inside Universal Studios has been around since 2013. The site is based on the successful cartoon series of the same name, The Simpsons, which has been on the air since 1989. The assumption that this area will be rethemed comes from Disney buying out portions of 20th Century Fox, which includes the show and all rights and properties that go with it. However, Universal still has the licensing rights until 2028, less than five years from now. The speculation is that once this land’s licensing expires, Universal Orlando Resort will look to bring in one of its IPs, which could see an extension of the Wizarding World or another IP belonging to Universal.

In the meantime, things seem to be picking up around the area as The Simpsons ride has recently undergone a lengthy refurbishment that recently got updated. Along with the ride receiving a refurbishment, Universal has added the area’s dining experiences to the mobile app for mobile food ordering. As of recent, the official Universal mobile app has added the following places for Guests to order food from ahead of time:

Lard Lad Donuts

Cletus’ Chicken Shack

Krusty Burger

All the mentioned restaurants are inside Springfield (Simpsons Land), which shows that Universal is still committed to bringing the optimal experience to their lands amidst speculation of a guaranteed retheming and complete overhaul of the area.

What do you think will replace Springfield once the licensing agreement is over in 2028? Sound off in the comments below.