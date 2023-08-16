Immense New Roller Coaster Looks to Rattle the Theme Park Industry

Thorpe Amusement Park finds its home in the charming village of Thorpe, nestled between the towns of Chertsey and Staines-upon-Thames in the picturesque Surrey, England. Positioned conveniently, it’s a mere 20 miles southwest of Central London. With a diverse lineup of 26 attractions and four exhilarating water rides, Thorpe Park offers an experience tailored for the entire family, should you be up for a bold adventure.

Fondly recognized as “The UK’s most heart-pounding theme park” by both Guests and ardent supporters of this destination, the label is well-earned. The park boasts an array of thrilling rides that contribute to its reputation, including standouts like Nemesis Inferno, Colossus, Stealth, and the spine-tingling SAW: The Ride. Introduced to the world in 2009 and constructed by Gerstlauer, SAW: The Ride belongs to the Euro-Fighter model category, capturing enthusiasts’ hearts from its debut in March of that year and securing a spot as a beloved choice among roller coaster enthusiasts worldwide.

The picture above shows when Guests were suspended mid-air as they climbed up the top hat of SAW: The Ride. A severe storm struck the area, leaving the Guests suspended on the roller coaster while the inclement weather passed through the site, making it safe again to resume operations. But don’t worry; no one was injured or harmed.

Recently, a roller coaster fanatic desired to lose weight after going to a few local theme Parks and noticing the rides had certain restrictions for overweight Guests. The limits act as a safety measure for rides, especially roller coasters, to provide a better over experience for the riders. Not the mention the weight limits implemented on these types of attractions worldwide. The person in question visited Thorpe Park, which prompted him to lose weight and enjoy the attractions inside this Resort in the UK.

Aside from these stories, it would appear that a new, massive attraction is opening next year at Thorpe Park and will rival similar attractions in North America and Europe.

Britain to Hold Record for Tallest and Fastest Roller Coaster?

Announced just moments ago, Thorpe Park is opening Project Exodus – the UK’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, which will respectfully rival Cedar Point and Europa Park.

We couldn't let #NationalRollercoasterDay go by without mentioning a little thing we call 'Project Exodus'-our new #coaster coming soon to #ThorpePark😉🎢 Not only is it going to be the UK's tallest #rollercoaster, but it'll also be the UK's fastest!🎢✨https://t.co/a44WuqJLV0 pic.twitter.com/PkkVgggEdB — THORPE PARK Resort (@THORPEPARK) August 16, 2023

Today happens to be National Roller Coaster Day, and Thorpe Park chose the perfect time to make this massive announcement. The video above gives very little detail regarding the ride, but Guests can expect the roller coaster to be the fastest and tallest in Britain. The ride is set to debut sometime next year, which will likely occur sometime between April and June. Either way, the new coaster will bring theme Park and thrill junkies together as new records get broken.