Stormy Weather Leaves Guests Dangling on Roller Coaster

Inclement weather can sometimes shut rides down or leave you stranded on them. That happened to some Guests aboard a coaster at this theme Park.

Thorpe Park – The United Kingdom’s Most Thrilling Theme Park

Thorpe Amusement Park is located in the village of Thorpe between the towns of Chertsey and Staines-upon-Thames in Surrey, England. The theme Park is conveniently located just 20 miles southwest of Central London. The Park has 26 attractions and four water rides for the entire family to enjoy – if you dare. Thorpe Park is named “The UK’s most thrilling theme Park,” according to Guests and fans of the destination. This is because the Resort is home to some pretty impressive thrill rides. Rides like Nemesis Inferno, Colossus, Stealth, and SAW: The Ride. SAW: The Ride was built in 2009 and was manufactured by Gerstlauer. This Euro-Fighter model opened in March of that year and instantly became a thrill seeker favorite amongst Coaster junkies worldwide.

It’s one of the steepest roller coasters in the world. Coming in at 2,362 feet long, the ride isn’t different from other global coasters. Be ready for the three inversions as you coast through 55 miles per hour, reaching heights of up to 100 feet. Based on the film of the same name, the ride will send chills and thrills down your back as you pass some extremely thrilling theming reminiscent of the movie itself. But the last thing anyone expected was getting stuck on the attraction during a storm that passed through the area. That happened to some unlucky Guests the other day at the Resort.

Guests Left Dangling on Coaster During Storm

During a storm yesterday at Thorpe Park in the United Kingdom, some unlucky Guests were left dangling in mid-air after the ride halted as it climbed the top hat, leaving the Guests stranded in the ride until the storm passed. A TikTok user captured the entire ordeal on video; check it out below:

As you can see from the video posted to the social media platform above, the unlucky Guests were left dangling in mid-air for an unspecified amount of time. No official word has come out of Thorpe Park, and the halt was likely due to weather safety measures set in place to keep Guests from getting hurt during a storm. Still, I wouldn’t want to be left dangling up there like that for any duration of time!