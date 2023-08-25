Answering Disney movie trivia questions can be both a fun and fascinating endeavor.

Today, there are so many Disney movie trivia-related games and activities to explore. From easier Disney movie trivia for kids to hard Disney movie trivia that can stump even the most hardcore fans, the best Disney movie trivia questions provide fans with a little bit of everything for everyone. That’s why we at Inside the Magic have compiled this versatile ensemble of potpourri Disney movie trivia questions and answers, divided into categories, for the personal enjoyment of all adamant fans.

Disney Princess Trivia

Do You Know Which Disney Princesses Are Left-Handed?

Tiana and Mulan are the only two confirmed Disney Princess lefties. Observant fans may also notice that some leading ladies, like Rapunzel and Elsa, tend to be ambidextrous based on their onscreen actions.

Which Disney Princess Made an Onscreen Kill?

Mulan is the only Disney Princess who went into combat against the Huns to save China. In the process, it is estimated that she made a grand total of 1,995 onscreen kills.

Which Disney Princess Has the Shortest Hair?

If you’re thinking it’s Snow White, think again. Surprisingly, the Disney Princess with the shortest hair is also the one with the longest. At her lengthiest, Rapunzel’s hair extends 70 feet or more. You’ll notice, however, that its bobbed length is shorter than that of any other Disney Princess.

Which Disney Princess Originally Had a Turkey Sidekick?

Originally, Disney’s first American-born Princess, Pocahontas, was intended to have a talking Turkey sidekick named “Redfeather.” John Candy was set to voice the character, which would have marked the second time he provided a voice in Walt Disney Animation (the first time being that of Wilbur in The Rescuers Down Under). But Redfeather was omitted from the storyline following the actor’s untimely death.

Can You Name All the Disney Princess Actresses Who Appeared in the Live-Action Film Enchanted (2007)?

Judy Kuhn, who provided the singing voice for the titular Pocahontas in the animated film from 1995, can be seen portraying a pregnant mother after Prince Edward knocks on her door by mistake. Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle from Beauty and the Beast (1991), appears as a soap opera actress on television while Prince Edward is channel surfing. But it’s Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel from The Little Mermaid (1989), who assumes the then-largest part as Sam—Robert’s secretary. In an after-the-fact coincidence, it’s interesting that Idina Menzel plays a rather large role as Nancy Tremaine in this film—predating her breakout portrayal as Elsa in Frozen (2013). And while Mary Poppins isn’t considered a Disney Princess, it’s also worth mentioning that Julie Andrews was the film’s narrator.

Before Voicing Rapunzel in Tangled (2010), What other Disney “Princess” Movie Did Mandy Moore Appear in?

Mandy Moore portrayed the mean girl role of Lana Thomas almost a decade earlier in The Princess Diaries in 2001.

Disney Animated Movie Trivia

Which Leading Male Protagonist in Another Disney Animation Work is Technically the Cousin of Ariel from The Little Mermaid?

Hercules and Ariel are actually cousins. How is that possible? Well, Ariel is the daughter of Triton, who in Greek mythology is the son of Poseidon. Poseidon is the brother of Zeus, who is the father of Hercules.

Now That We’ve Established That, Can You Name Ursula’s eels and the minions of Hades?

The eels are Flotsam and Jetsam. Panic and Pain are the minions.

What is the Name of the Sorcerer from the “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” segment in Fantasia (1940)?

His name is Yen Sid, or “Disney” spelled backward. If you’re looking for another Easter egg callout to the Disney name in a classic cartoon, just think back to the name of the circus Dumbo belonged to. Do you remember seeing the letters “WDP”? This stands for Walt Disney Productions (in Burbank, CA).

Can You Name the First Two Major Characters in Disney Animation Incapable of Speaking?

Titular Dumbo arrived on the scene in 1941 as the very first nonspeaking Disney Character in a starring role. When Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered in 1937, Dopey captured viewers’ hearts in his supporting role as the only mute dwarf in the bunch. But originally, the idea was to have Dopey speaking also. They just couldn’t find a suitable voice provision.

Do You Know the Name of the Location Where Aladdin Found the Magic Lamp?

It was in the Cave of Wonders.

What is the Name of the Pub That Rapunzel and Flynn Rider visit in Tangled?

The Snuggly Duckling.

What Were Genie’s Three Limitations in Wish Granting?

Genie cannot make anyone fall in love, he cannot kill anyone, and he cannot bring anyone back from the dead.

Animal Questions

What Kind of Animal is the Beast from Beauty and the Beast?

He is a combination of several different animals. He has the horns and head of a buffalo, the tusks of a wild boar, the mane of a lion, the eyebrows of a gorilla, the upper body of a bear, and the legs and tail of a wolf.

How Old is Crush the Turtle from Finding Nemo?

Crush is 150 years young.

What is the Dog Breed of Lady from Lady and the Tramp?

Lady is a Cocker Spaniel.

Live-Action Movies

What Was Disney’s Very First Live-Action Movie?

The first full-length live-action Disney film was Treasure Island, released in 1950.

In Which Lesser-Known Disney Movie Did Angela Lansbury of Mrs. Potts Fame Play a Character Deciding to Become a Witch?

The movie was Bedknobs and Broomsticks from 1971.

Which Two Live-Action Disney Movie Classics Were Remade Starring Lindsay Lohan?

Lindsay Lohan starred in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, which originally featured Hayley Mills, and the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday, which previously starred Jodie Foster. She also appeared in Herbie: Fully Loaded in 2005. This was not a remake, though, but rather a continuation of the Herbie Franchise.

What is Maleficent’s One Weakness?

Superman has Kryptonite, but fans of the live-action Maleficent franchise have learned that the titular dark fairy’s one weakness is iron.

Which Major Disney Character Role Did Actor Jim Carrey Almost Appear In?

Did you know that Jim Carrey almost filled the role of the one and only Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)? However, Carrey had to pull out due to schedule conflicts with filming Bruce Almighty. On another interesting side note, Carrey almost provided the voice for the Bowler Hat Guy in Disney’s Meet the Robinsons (2007).

Notable Awards and Nominations

Which Disney Film Won the First Academy Award for Best Original Song?

Pinocchio, released in 1940, featured the now-iconic classic “When You Wish Upon a Star”—Disney’s first Academy Award winner for Best Original Song.

What Was the First Animated Film to Ever Earn a Best Picture Nomination?

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast from 1991.

Which Five Disney Movie Songs Have Made It to the Billboard Hot 100?

These include: “A Whole New World” from Aladdin (1992), “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from The Lion King (1994), “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas (1995), “Let It Go” from Frozen (2013), and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto (2021).

We hope you’ve enjoyed learning some of these fun trivia facts. Which ones surprised you most? Do you have any others you wish to share? Let us know in the comments.