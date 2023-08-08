Disney World Guests Make Terroristic Threat After Being Kicked off Ride

A group of male Guests made a violent threat against another family after Disney Cast Members kicked them out of the Chevrolet Test Track queue. The men were line cutting, a widely disdained and banned practice at Walt Disney World Resort.

Test Track, Presented by Chevrolet

Test Track has changed throughout the years but remains one of the most popular attractions at EPCOT. Located in the World Discovery neighborhood (formerly Future World), it’s notably one of the few Walt Disney World Resort rides with a single rider line!

“Design a virtual concept car and put it to the test on this thrilling, high-octane attraction,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger ‘SIM Car’ and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track.”

“Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!”

Line Jumpers

Reddit user u/Disastrous_Expert144 was waiting to ride Test Track with her mom when a group of men cut the line. They were denied entry to the ride and responded by threatening the young girl’s family.

“My mom pointed them out to a Cast Member, who then pulled them aside and wouldn’t let them on the ride,” the Guest recalled. “As we walked by them they yelled ‘Hope your plane crashes on your flight home!’ As a kid and very anxious flyer, that really stood out to me. I wonder if they were ever allowed to ride or if they were kicked out.”

If you witness line jumping at Walt Disney World Resort, speak with the nearest Disney Cast Member. It’s best not to confront other Guests.

Should Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios enforce line cutting more? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.