Major Florida Airport Ceases All Operations, Disney Guests Stranded

As hurricane Idalia approaches the Florida coastline, a major airport has closed in anticipation of this “worst case scenario” storm. You need to know if you or someone you know was planning on flying in or out from this location for their Disney World vacation.

Tampa International Airport Shuts Down Ahead of Major Hurricane

The Tampa International Airport has shut down as of 12:01 a.m. this morning. The announcement came as news broke out of Idalia, intensifying into a category one hurricane.

🚨 TPA TO CLOSE DUE TO IDALIA 🚨 🫡 We will close at 12:01 AM Tuesday ✈️ Check directly with your airline for the latest flight updates ⛈️ TPA is not a shelter 📱 Stay tuned to our social media for the latest MORE DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/MXZKAusjzW pic.twitter.com/m6nGbNdul3 — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) August 28, 2023

Those plans have been canceled indefinitely for folks planning on flying in or out from this destination to get to their Walt Disney World vacation. Luckily for those looking to cancel their holiday or modify it, Disney has eliminated all fees for individuals who stay on the property, meaning those staying on one of the onsite resorts at WDW.

How to Prepare for a Hurricane and Stay Safe

For individuals currently in Orlando or any other Florida city who are in the path of this storm, there are things you can still do to prepare for this hurricane. It might feel like you or your loved ones are stranded, but there are options and measures to remain safe during this difficult time.

Tax-Free Disaster-Preparedness Sales in Florida

Right now, anyone in Florida, including guests who visited Disney World, can purchase hurricane supplies without worrying about sales tax. Some of the items that are available to buy without the worry of taxation are the following:

Ice packs that cost $20 or less.

Batteries that cost $50 or less.

Non-electric food coolers that cost $60 or less.

Carbon monoxide detectors that cost $70 or less.

Tarpaulins that cost $100 or less.

Portable generators that cost $3,000 or less.

and more

For a more detailed look at the list of states allowing tax-free sales for hurricane preparedness, click the following link.

Prepare for a Hurricane by Following These Rules and Steps

Disney World is a magical destination that draws visitors from around the world. However, its location in Florida means it’s susceptible to tropical storms and hurricanes during certain times of the year. While these weather events can be unpredictable, proper preparation can ensure the safety and enjoyment of your trip.

Communication Plan

Establish a communication plan with your travel companions. Make sure everyone knows how to reach each other in case you get separated due to changing weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Disney’s Hurricane Policy

Familiarize yourself with Disney World’s hurricane policy. In the event of a hurricane warning, the park may offer flexible cancellation and rebooking options. Check their official website for policies and procedures during severe weather situations.

And finally;

Stay Informed

Staying informed about weather forecasts is crucial before starting your Disney World adventure. Keep an eye on reputable weather websites, apps, or local news channels for updates on any potential storms or hurricanes in the region. Disney World’s official website and social media channels may also provide important information about park closures, ride shutdowns, and other safety measures.

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are still in everyday operations.