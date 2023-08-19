Surprising DC Flop Could Make or Break Warner Bros. Trend

Warner Bros. and DC seem like a match made in hell over the last few years.

While various individual DC Cinematic Universe movies have managed to see success, like Man of Steel (2013) and Wonder Woman (2017), the Zack Snyder/Justice League team-up of heroes has been a resounding disappointment for the studio. Especially compared to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC just hasn’t been able to get off the ground.

Fans were stunned earlier this year when it was announced that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn would be leaving Marvel once and for all and taking over as co-CEO of DC Studios with Warner Bros. Unfortunately, he also revealed that as part of his takeover he would be rebooting the DC Universe with an all-new cast of actors and a focus on different heroes.

This news came as projects like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash were still set to be released under the previous DC umbrella. Gunn confirmed that nothing from The Flash or older would be considered part of the new DCEU (except maybe Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman?), and that the first official movie to kick off his version is Blue Beetle, which has just been released.

Excitement for the movie has been mixed, with many excited at the thought of seeing a Hispanic leading superhero in Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) and seeing what Gunn will bring to the table, and many assuming Blue Beetle will be another disappointment following Warner Bros.’s previous box-office bombs, including Black Adam (2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), and The Flash.

Thursday night previews certainly seemed to give the impression that it would another red mark against the studio, receiving the lowest Thursday previews of any DC movie released so far this year. While these early previews don’t mean much in the long run, it’s an interesting possible prediction of how a movie will succeed or fail going into its opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Barbie both had some of the highest Thursday night previews numbers of the year, which predicted their overall successes as both broke records throughout their theatrical releases.

Initial critic reviews for Blue Beetle have been surprisingly impressed, and it seems as though its official opening day numbers have started to reflect similar sentiments. Although it had low Thursday night numbers, it’s possible it was due solely to the fact that it was a weeknight right as most kids have gone back to school.

Blue Beetle has apparently surpassed Barbie’s opening day numbers, with the DC underdog coming in at $10 million compared to Barbie’s $6 million. It’s entirely possible that it could be the movie to finally break DC’s disappointing string of box-office bombs.

Are you going to see Blue Beetle this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!