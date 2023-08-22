Disneyland Ride Operating While Broken, Reports Say

Beloved Disneyland Resort attraction Soarin’ Around the World is allegedly experiencing ongoing maintenance issues, and some guests are worried about riding.

Soarin’ Around the World

Soarin’ is one of the most popular attractions at Disney California Adventure Park and in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. On special occasions, the Disneyland Resort version of the ride reverts to Soarin’ Over California – its original theme!

“Feel the wind in your face during an airborne hang-gliding flight over the wonders of the world,” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Strap in and prepare for lift off! Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour around the world. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight.”

“Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps, revealing a familiar sight to Disneyland fans. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Gaze down at the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris.”

Mysterious Sound

Multiple guests report an unknown “squeaking” or “creaking” sound ruining the immersion on Soarin’ Around the World. The attraction recently underwent refurbishment, but the issue persists.

“The last few times we’ve ridden Soarin there’s a super loud distracting squeaking sound,” said Reddit user u/Catarroni. “How long has this been an issue? …It sounds like it’s struggling when it’s moving upwards.”

“It’s been squeaking for years now,” u/crapyro agreed. “Most people seem not to notice but I agree it is pretty distracting. It’s from the mechanism that tilts the seats I think.”

u/Good_Commercial_5221 expressed concern for the future of the attraction.

“I’ve heard it on my last trip, and it literally sounds like some bearings and grease fittings need to be hit up with a little grease,” the guest wrote. “We have a mechanism at my job that will squeak like that if you don’t routinely grease all the fittings and bearing weekly. It’s just metal on metal contact lacking grease somewhere, it’ll wear down the bearing or joint or what be it faster without being routinely greased.”

Disneyland Resort hasn’t commented publicly on issues with Soarin’ Around the World.

Have you noticed an unusual sound on Soarin’ Around the World? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.