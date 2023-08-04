See the Most Tear-Jerking Tribute to Pee-Wee Herman

After the sad passing of Paul Reubens, Pee-Wee Herman fans were even more grief-stricken after a touching tribute from a Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985) “co-star.”

Paul Reubens was a character actor known for creating the character Pee-Wee Herman. Instantly iconic, Pee-Wee Herman would make his mark on pop culture with movies like Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-Wee (1988), and the TV show Pee-Wee’s Playhouse (1986-1990).

Unfortunately, Reubens passed away on July 30, 2023, from a long and private battle with stomach cancer. Multiple fans and friends paid tribute to the late actor. However, one of the most tear-jerking and fitting tributes was from a Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure “co-star” that is iconic in its own right.

The T-Rex From ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ is Wearing the Pee-Wee Herman Suit

One of the best scenes of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure is when he climbs into a T-Rex’s mouth with Simone, the waitress, and the two share their hopes and dreams with each other. It’s a surprisingly sentimental moment in an otherwise ridiculous film.

That T-Rex and the various dinosaurs around it are known as the Cabazon Dinosaurs. This popular roadside attraction became even more famous when featured in the movie. Since Reubens’ death, the T-Rex has been painted to appear as if it’s wearing Pee-Wee Herman’s suit. And underneath its buttons, there is a heart with Pee-Wee’s name.

The owners of Cabazon Dinosaurs made an additional tribute on their website, reading, “The Cabazon Dinosaurs have long been regarded as one of the most iconic roadside attractions. Featured in cult classics such as Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and The Wizard (1989), the dinosaurs have staked their place in pop culture. Mr. Rex’s tribute to Pee-wee Herman will continue through October 2023… Pee-wee lives on, just the way he would have wanted… with love, laughter, and kindness.”

Reubens posthumously addressed his fans on his Instagram account, saying, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing for the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, family, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and have enjoyed making art for you.” In case you were wondering, the secret word was heartbreak.

