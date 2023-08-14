Looks like Tom Cruise is being spotted for a new MCU role.

Under the guidance of Kevin Feige, President of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been meticulously constructed. This superhero franchise has been evolving since the resurgence of Robert Downey Jr. through his role in Iron Man in 2008. The incredibly favorable reception of Downey Jr. in the titular role of Iron Man/Tony Stark ignited the development of an entire superhero franchise, which essentially flourished due to the unexpected success of this blockbuster hit.

The Iron Man Legacy

After Iron Man 2 (2010) brought in further success, it led to successful MCU outings for Downey Jr., seen in Joss Whedon-directed The Avengers (2012) and Iron Man 3 (2013). It was almost because of this newfound rockstar status of Robert Downey Jr. led to the widely embraced “cinematic universe formula,” where characters from separate movies converge in a shared universe. The Avengers brought together Iron Man’s solo story along with characters like Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk), all assembled by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury to confront an alien threat to Earth embodied by Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson.

Over the years, an extensive narrative known as the Infinity Saga reached its peak with the releases of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which marked the end of the MCU’s Phase Three with the demise of Josh Brolin’s villain Thanos. The franchise’s remarkable expansion and extraordinary achievements have firmly established it as a major presence, if not the leading force, in the movie industry.

With Endgame resulting in Downey Jr.’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Tony Stark’s death, and the departure of major Avenger and co-star Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) — the MCU is ripe for a brand new hero leading the pack.

Tom Cruise in the MCU?

The celebrity Scientologist might just have a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all.

Earlier reports indicated that the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) star had indeed been first considered for the Iron Man role way back in 2008, until RDJ claimed the title instead. Now, it insider source @CanWeGetSomeToast is reporting that the

Although insider CanWeGetSomeToast states that the “Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man” rumor was “one of [their] favorite rumors” — it’s also evident that Marvel Studios aren’t ready to give up on Cruise yet. The following cryptic phrasing of Marvel “still planning on using him some time in the future” definitely indicates that this role, despite not happening in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) alongside the John Krasinski (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic) cameo — is definitely still something they are planning on putting into the MCU proper:

Like many, Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man was one of my favorite rumors. He would’ve nailed that version of Tony. I heard they’re still planning on using him some time in the future… 👀

Like many, Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man was one of my favorite rumors. He would’ve nailed that version of Tony. I heard they’re still planning on using him some time in the future… 👀 https://t.co/uCk9hdLI2o pic.twitter.com/0bxA0eCIRm — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) August 12, 2023

The “eyes” emoji is a picture that tells a thousand words.

So, who is the Superior Iron Man?

“Superior Iron Man” is a Marvel Comics storyline that presents an altered version of Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. In this storyline, Stark’s personality is inverted, leading him to become more egotistical, self-centered, and even morally ambiguous. Stark moves to San Francisco and introduces a new, controversial Extremis app that grants enhanced physical attributes and beauty but also induces addiction. This shift in character causes tension and raises questions about the nature of heroism and ethics. The storyline generally explores the consequences of unchecked technology and the complexity of characters’ motivations — with the “Superior Iron Man” challenging traditional notions of heroism and showcasing a different side of the iconic character within the Marvel Universe.

With Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two set to be released on June 28, 2024, and the general success of Part One and Top Gun: Maverick (2022) reeling in nearly $1.5B at the box office — it’s clear that Cruise might be in high demand as an actor in the years to come. Marvel Studios might certainly want to cash in on this star, seeing as several of its historical stars have either left, or are on the way out of the franchise.

Would you be interested in a Superior Iron Man in the MCU, likely played by Tom Cruise? Share your thoughts in the comments below!