Orlando Airport Reveals Disney World Flight Cancelation Prediction Amid Vicious Hurricane Reports

At the moment, Hurricane Idalia is making its way to Florida, potentially hitting the state as a category three storm with life-threatening winds.

In Florida, one thing that is unfortunate about the state is that it is prone to hurricanes. When guests visit Disney World in the summer, especially from July to September, it will likely rain every day, which is not a huge deal as the storms in Florida leave as quickly as they appear. However, if you are in Disney World during a hurricane, the weather may not be what you expected for a theme park day.

If you are planning on traveling in or out of Orlando within the next two days, the impending arrival of Idalia is likely causing some panic, as flight cancelations seem to go hand in hand with a hurricane. Plus, with Orlando in the near vicinity path of the storm, it seems likely that it will be highly affected. Orlando, of course, is a highly populated and extremely tourist-filled city, as it is home to Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, which means that any flight cancelation could affect a lot of people and potentially ruin a lot of vacations.

CNN is currently delivering the most up-to-date information on Idalia, stating, “Hurricane Idalia is expected to intensify considerably as it heads toward Florida, where officials already have told people to flee, closed schools and shuttered a major airport ahead of a predicted landfall Wednesday along the Gulf Coast.”

Before landfall, Idalia could produce a few tornadoes Tuesday along the west central Florida coast and by Tuesday night northward into the Big Bend.

Heavy rain could produce flash flooding Tuesday into Wednesday across portions of the Florida’s west coast and panhandle and southern Georgia, spreading Wednesday into Thursday into portions of the eastern Carolinas. Four to 8 inches of rain could fall from Tuesday to Thursday in those places, flooding streets.

“This is going to be a major hurricane,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Monday news conference. DeSantis has already put Florida into a State of Emergency and has issued multiple evacuation warnings.

If you are going to be in Walt Disney World, rest assured that Walt Disney World Resort as a whole is actually one of the safest places to be if you ever find yourself in Central Florida during a hurricane. Disney World Resorts are all built to withstand any storm and have backup power supplies to ensure that guests are always feeling immersed in the magic of the resort’s theme, and not thinking about the terrible weather outside.

Cinderella Castle as a whole was also constructed to be able to withstand any hurricane. The Magic Kingdom centerpiece is made up of gypsum, plaster, and fiberglass, and contrary to what some may think, nothing needs to ever be removed from the castle during a hurricane, not even the spires! This is something we have seen proven with Hurricane Dorian, hurricane Irma, Hurricane Matthew, and many other tropical storms.

If you are planning on staying at any of the Universal Orlando Resort hotels, you will still be in excellent hands! Their Team Members and hotels are well-equipped to deal with any hurricane and will provide all that is needed for guests. Like Disney, there is usually extra games and activities going on at the hotel for guests to enjoy and ease the boredom if the theme parks do shut down.

At the moment, both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort do not plan on closing due to Hurricane Idalia, and now, Orlando International Airport (@MCO) has joined the conversation to have guests prepped on what to expect if they are traveling in or out during the storm.

They noted, “Our airport is open and operational. We continue to monitor the status of Hurricane #Idalia – we do not foresee any significant impact to our operations at this time. If operational changes occur, we’ll post about it. Please check with your airline in regards to your flight.”

It seems that the airport is currently operating as usual, but did make it a point to note that things may change. Passengers should be diligent to check their flight status’ before arriving to the airport as the storm draws near and intensifies.

That being said, we have seen Tampa International Airport just announce its closure, “Tampa International Airport will suspend all commercial operations beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, with the Airport remaining closed until it can assess any damages later in the week.”

The Airport anticipates reopening Thursday morning, with damage assessments beginning after the storm passes. TPA will closely coordinate the reopening of the Airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing. Any changes to the timing will be promptly communicated.

This announcement comes after Busch Gardens Tampa Bay also announced it’s closure beginning at 3:00 pm today to prep for the storm. Idalia is currently set to strike Tampa with more force than Orlando, but with the cities being a short drive apart and with the unpredictable nature of a hurricane, things can change at any given moment.

Is your Disney vacation being impacted by Hurricane Idalia?

