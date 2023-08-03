Minnie Loses Temper at Disneyland

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are places where the magic of our favorite animated masterpieces comes to life, and one of the most effective tools in Disney’s belt is the Character Meet and Greets. The characters are what help the Disney Parks come to life for most Guests, and that’s especially true for Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends.

When most Guests encounter their favorite Disney characters at the Parks, they typically behave exactly like their onscreen counterparts. However, as much as the Character performers truly give their all to be as accurate as possible, it can be insanely entertaining when they throw fans a curveball.

Minnie Rages Over Mickey in Disneyland Restaurant

Visiting a Disney Park without getting a hug and a selfie from Mickey and Minnie is practically sacrilegious, and they can be found throughout Disney property in various locations and outfits. While they’re undeniably Disney’s beloved power couple, a recent encounter filmed by Guests shows that there might be trouble in paradise.

Any seasoned Disney fan knows that the characters provide some of the most fun and memorable interactions on any trip to the Parks, especially characters like Mickey and Minnie. However, a recent TikTok shows that these cute cartoon critters are capable of some intense rage.

A common thing for many Guests, particularly couples, to do at the Parks is share the love with Mickey and Minnie. This is especially common amongst newly-engaged or newly wed visitors. However, Disney’s power couple have been together for nearly a century and Mickey still hasn’t given Minnie the same treatment.

Naturally, the characters are often seen teasing each other about the subject, but the video from @alyssadisneytravel shows a very intense side we didn’t know Minnie had. The fact this fit is so far from Minnie’s character makes this situation come off as completely bizarre. That said, it’s still a credit to the performer for being able to convey such a wide range of emotions even while under that elaborate costume, even if it was slightly “out of character.”

Have you ever had an intense character interaction at a Disney Park? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below.