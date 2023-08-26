Legendary ‘Price Is Right’ Host, Bob Barker, Has Passed Away

Legendary game show host and animal activist Bob Barker passed away at 99 years old. Per @abc7george:

#BREAKINGNEWS – Game show legend Bob Barker died this morning at the age of 99. He was the longtime host of “The Price Is Right” and a longtime advocate of animal rights. May he R.I.P. (Photo courtesy: CBS/Fremantle)

#BREAKINGNEWS – Game show legend Bob Barker died this morning at the age of 99. He was the longtime host of “The Price Is Right” and a longtime advocate of animal rights. May he R.I.P. 🙏

(Photo courtesy: CBS/Fremantle)

Bob Barker began his broadcasting career in 1950, shortly after his stint in the United States Navy Reserve during WWII. He worked in broadcasting in college before heading to California in 1950 to pursue his career in the field.

Barker was almost instantly given his own show, The Bob Barker Show, which ran for six years. This led to the man landing his first hosting job on TV, where he became the host of Truth or Consequences. The game show tested contestants with off-the-wall trivia questions that were difficult to answer. If they answered incorrectly, they were forced to perform embarrassing stunts.

Bob Barker used his hosting prowess on the game show to catapult him into landing the hosting role for The Price Is Right, which began in 1972. Barker would spend the next 35 years expertly hosting the popular game show, which is the longest-running in North America.

On his 50th year celebrating a career in broadcasting and hosting television, Barker retired from the game show in 2007.

During his legendary run on The Price Is Right, Barker’s wife Dorothy Jo died from lung cancer in 1981. Barker would then become heavily involved in animal rights, often ending his broadcasts with “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered.”

Bob Barker used his platform to bring awareness to the thousands of pets that would be abandoned or put down in shelters. He worked extensively with the United Activists for Animal Rights and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Besides hosting The Price Is Right for 35 years, Barker was also a major host for Miss Universe and Miss USA from 1967 to 1987, making him the longest-running host for the pageants.

Though Barker had retired from The Price Is Right in 2007, he made public appearances between 2009 and 2017.

One of the biggest fan-favorite moments from Bob Barker was when he appeared in the comedy Happy Gilmore. He played in a celebrity golf match with Adam Sandler’s Gilmore. The result of a heckler caused Gilmore and Barker to fight one another in one of the most hilarious scenes.

Adam Sandler and Bob Barker recreated the fight scene in 2015 for the Night Of Too Many Stars event that raised money and awareness for autism. Sandler and Barker appear on screen together and then proceed to engage in a huge fight, which is just as hilarious as it was in the Happy Gilmore film.

Bob Barker has led a legendary career, and we thank him for his many years of dedication to animal rights and hosting The Price Is Right. Rest in peace to an absolute legend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

What is your favorite Bob Barker moment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!