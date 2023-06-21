Game Show Contestant Injured on TV as Thousands Watch in Horror

The Price is Right has been on television since 1956 with just three hosts – Bill Cullen, Bob Barker, and Drew Carey. But the decades-old program still has some surprises up its sleeves, making history this week after a contestant was injured on the game show.

The contestant, Henry, over celebrated after correctly guessing the placement of a digit in the price of a trip to Hawaii. To win the Bonkers game, the contestant needed to determine if one of the digits in the price was higher or lower than the number listed in less than 30 seconds. After beating the clock, Henry jumped up and down, screaming gleefully.

The Price is Right shared this clip of Henry playing Bonkers on YouTube:

Later in the episode, Carey revealed that Henry injured himself while celebrating his victory. They allowed his wife, Alice, to spin the prize wheel.

“Let me explain what happened,” the host explained. “Henry was celebrating and going, ‘Woo!’ and he dislocated his shoulder.”

“I know,” Carey continued after the audience reacted. “So he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him. Good luck.”

“Don’t hurt yourself,” he joked as Alice threw her hands in the air, celebrating landing the wheel on 95 cents with the goal of getting as close to a dollar as possible.

“He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER,” the game show joked on Instagram, sharing the clip of Alice spinning the wheel. They confirmed that Henry “is feeling better and all healed now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

This isn’t the first injury on The Price is Right. Drew Carey got his arm caught on a rotating set piece during one of his first episodes as host in 2007, and a female contestant named Judy sprained her ankle on the show in 2014.

What’s your favorite The Price is Right moment? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments!