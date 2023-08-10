Beloved Disney Characters Are in Couples Therapy

High School Musical (2006) stars Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus), and Kaycee Stroh (Martha Cox) returned to East High during the last season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

Where previous episodes revealed that Ryan, an unofficial LGBTQIA+ icon for many fans, was in a happy, healthy gay relationship – a new clip changes everything about one of the franchise’s most iconic couples.

Troy Bolton (played by Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) fall in love, despite their differences, in High School Musical. Though the couple briefly split in High School Musical 2 (2007), they ended the franchise happier than ever in High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008).

Though Efron and Hudgens didn’t officially return to East High, Bleu gave an update on the couple in a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series scene. As the actor discussed a fictional fourth High School Musical film within the series’ universe, he updated fans on the characters’ lives.

“It is our 15-year high school reunion,” Bleu said. “My character Chad is married to Taylor. Martha is a world-class choreographer. Ryan is happily partnered.” (Ryan and his partner are even expecting twins!)

“Troy and Gabriella are in couples’ therapy,” he added, not providing further context about the couples’ relationship troubles.

Like Ryan’s sexuality, this detail about Troy and Gabriella is another that original trilogy director Kenny Ortega likely wouldn’t have included in the original films. But as discussing therapy and mental health becomes more commonplace, the couples’ attempt to heal their relationship could be a positive representation for fans, young and old.

“I was concerned because it was family and kids that Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet,” Ortega said of Ryan’s sexuality in 2020. “So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab. They would see it, they would feel it, they would know it, and they would identify with it. And that is what happened.”

