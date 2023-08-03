Government-Backed Streaming Service Could Take Down Disney

The world of streaming has been the source of several discussions and issues over the last several months as the writers and actors of Hollywood have caused an industry-wide strike in retaliation to poor wages, no residuals, and outdated contracts. Streaming is a contentious area of entertainment, with creatives making little to no money for work done for streaming content and studios able to pull content whenever they want. It’s led to concerns about the longevity and existence of media as more and more movies and series are released to streaming platforms rather than physical media.

Over the last few months, streaming platforms like Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, and Max have started to remove dozens of shows and movies, often pulling content after just a month or two of being available. This also comes as subscribers are seeing price increases and the forced inclusion of ad-based tiers, causing many to wonder if streaming is worth it anymore.

Now, an unlikely hero has stepped up to combat the studio giants, promising free access to everyone. NASA has announced it will be unveiling its own streaming service later this summer. Yes, that NASA. Called NASA+, the service will put “space on demand and at your fingertips,” according to the NASA headquarters associate administrator for communications, Marc Etkind. The hope for the streaming platform is to allow NASA to “better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

Introducing our new streaming platform, NASA+, launching soon. See more rockets, more science, and more space. No subscription needed. Available on most major platforms. Download the app now to be among the first to see it: https://t.co/KTCHf7pY05 pic.twitter.com/V70JPNEMMF — NASA (@NASA) July 27, 2023

NASA+ will offer a variety of original content, including new series and live streams, granting unique and never-before-seen insight into various missions, explorations of Earth and space, and a variety of “discovery programs.” The service will be easily available and accessible to audiences and can be found on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android, iOS, and tablet and desktop devices.

The promise of a free streaming service is enticing to many who have called out Disney and Netflix for raising prices amid gutting content. While it seems to be more educational than strictly entertaining, even educational content is hard to come by these days. So far, online response seems to be overwhelmingly positive, with many excited to gain an insider’s perspective. With a service like NASA getting in on the streaming game in the middle of a very contentious time, it makes us wonder if the service can provide a big enough competition to major studios while providing unique and specific content for audiences.

