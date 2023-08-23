Family Runs Away After Child Urinates on Other Disney Park Guest

A tragedy unfolded during a performance of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park… years before the fire that put the show on indefinite hiatus.

Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! has yet to return following April’s devastating fire that destroyed its iconic Maleficent animatronic. The show will return without the dragon in spring 2024 but still performs nightly in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse,” the official Disneyland Resort show description reads. “As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show.”

“Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.

“When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.”

The Biohazard Incident

Reddit user u/Ultimate_Mango recently recalled their wife’s visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park with a family friend whom they called “Jane.” They remembered Jane as “prim and proper,” wearing dressy white slacks to Disneyland Resort instead of casual vacation wear.

“They wanted to watch Fantasmic (this was before reservations and dining packages, this was just grab a spot and wait an hour or two in advance),” the guest recalled. “Well, this friend, who we are calling Jane, decided to tough it out and spread a park map on the ground and sat waited for the show. No problem. The map was clean enough to sit upon.”

“Over time, many other people arrived to also wait for the show,” they continued. “The people immediately behind Jane had a little toddler. How cute. And food and drinks for the wait. Great. Food and drinks were had. Breaks were not. This poor little toddler started to complain that they had to go. But the show, it was about to start. The restrooms were so far. So wait.”

At this point, readers can guess where this story is going…

“Eventually, just as the announcements are starting to being that the lights will be dimming around the river, Jane exclaimed ‘WHY ARE MY PANTS WET?!?!?!?’” the Reddit user wrote. “Queue the people behind scoop up the little girl and go running. Jane’s white pants were now a festive shade of yellow.”

Thankfully, Disney Cast Members helped Jane with vouchers for a new outfit after Fantasmic! ended. But the family never apologized.

“Jane was at least able to change out of most of the mess (Disney did not then and probably still does not sell adult female underpants) and had a great story to tell,” the poster concluded. “About the time a little girl peed on her in Disneyland.”

