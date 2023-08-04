Fans Can’t Believe What Dwayne Johnson Just Did

In a surprising moment of charity, Dwayne Johnson reached out to a struggling UFC fighter and helped him out in a way that changed his life forever.

Coming from Zimbabwe, Themba Gorimbo was orphaned at 13, worked in an illegal diamond mine at 16, and was nearly killed by police dogs. Soon, he made it to the United States as a Mixed Martial Artist and won his first match in the UFC. Naturally, Gorimbo took the $7000 prize money and sent it back to his village in Zimbabwe to pay for a water pump.

Since then, Gorimbo has been living as he did before, crashing on the couch in his gym and living off of the free food from the UFC. It soon came out that he only had around seven dollars in his bank account. While his kindness and strength caught the eyes of many, there was one person who reached out to help: Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson Gifted Themba Gorimbo an Entire House

Dwayne Douglas Johnson is probably the most successful actor working today, having starred in Black Adam (2021), the Fast and the Furious franchise, and the Jumanji films alongside Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

Johnson began his career as a professional wrestler under the name Rocky Maivia. Soon, he transitioned into The Rock and became one of the most popular superstars for World Wrestling Entertainment, becoming an eight-time WWE Champion. Since then, he has been a model for professional wrestlers like John Cena and Dave Bautista.

That being said, things didn’t start out that way. Before his professional wrestling success, Johnson was struggling with only about seven dollars in the bank. In fact, that’s why his production company is named Seven Bucks Productions. Therefore, it’s only natural that Gorimbo’s story resonated with him.

When he heard what was happening, Johnson took to Twitter, saying, “This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories—$ 7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had [seven] bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch.” And with that, Dwayne Johnson changed Themba Gorimbo’s life forever.

Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA

You and your family enjoy your new house brother.

Lights are on.

Bills are paid.

Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.

$7 bucks.

I’ve been there… pic.twitter.com/rSyC7EiD5I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2023

In a video on Twitter, Johnson told Gorimbo, “Your story moved me. When I found out you had seven bucks in your bank account, I know what that’s like. I was here in Miami when I had seven bucks. But then also, you win your second fight, then you sell your fight kit. You buy a water well for your village in Zimbabwe, so your people can have clean water… You took care of your people, and that just says exactly who you are, and that’s why I flew all the way in, just to look you in the eye and tell you I got your back.” He then took Gorimbo into his new house, letting him know that all of his bills are covered and he just has to focus on training to make his dream of being a UFC Champion come true. With tears in his eyes, Themba Gorimbo hugged Johnson. Fans Have Teared Up, Too Related: Dwayne Johnson Sends Shockwaves, Openly Denounces Disney Because of the attention, Johnson brought to Gorimbo, a massive outpouring of support has come from all over the internet. User Mdnate was absolutely blown away. “Seriously. What an amazing human being you are, man. They say the greatest use of life is to use it on something that will outlast it, and you surely have done that already.” However, some people were always fans, with k_fed_express commenting on Instagram, “I always admired Themba. Saw him living in a MMA gym and wondered why he doesn’t change jobs to get something more certain. He’s continued to show me why every day since, dominating EFC and now for the UFC. Thank you for the lessons and inspiration” God is the Greatest .

I am very grateful of @therock for what he did for me and my family.

This was the best day of my life. This was life changing day .

My life has been changed and i will use this as motivation to change others lives too .

I am very very grateful to everyone❤️ https://t.co/g161JOl4dQ — Themba T L Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) August 3, 2023 A sports team from his home country, the Zimbabwe Netball Association, also loved the tribute, saying, “What a testament to sportsmanship! This is the spirit of sport – camaraderie, support, & growth. Keep chasing those dreams, Themba Gorimbo. We’re with you all the way!” But the best reaction by far came from Gorimbo himself, who declared it was “the best day of his life.” And we can’t help but agree. Here’s to the future champ!

