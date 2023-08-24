Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter, Ava, “Kidnapped” in Shock Event

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter has been “kidnapped” in a shocking event caught on camera.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became a household name in the late 1990s and early 2000s thanks to his show-stopping persona with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE). Following his eight-year stint on the professional wrestling WWF circuit, Johnson transitioned into the mainstream and became a Hollywood heavyweight.

Starring in movies like The Scorpion King (2002), his first leading role in a feature film, and later as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise, Johnson’s movie career has been varied. Popular with all age ranges, Johnson’s diversity of work has seen him star in children’s adventure comedies like Tooth Fairy (2010) as well as popular reboots such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

He recently returned to the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X (2023) with a bruised ego after suffering a huge box office blow with his DC Studios passion project Black Adam (2022). The DC Extended Universe movie had all the makings to be a huge success, but unfortunately failed to deliver and only netted $390 million at the global box office.

With reports of his brand-building behavior ruining other DC projects like Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and suspicious financial information relating to Black Adam, it seemed that Johnson’s star power was fading. However, then came the announcement that the actor’s production outlet, Seven Bucks Productions, was teaming up with The Walt Disney Company to bring Moana (2016) to live-action.

Coming from the beaches of the Hawaiian island of O’ahu, Johnson revealed that Moana would be getting the live-action treatment not even a decade after the animated classic debuted in theaters, gaining a mixed response from fans. While it was not announced that Johnson would be reprising his role as Maui, the excitement of his two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, who joined him on the beach, seemed to suggest he would be.

Johnson shares Jasmine and Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian, while his other daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, is from Johnson’s previous marriage to film producer and businesswoman Dany Garcia.

Simone Garcia Johnson, daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, has been “kidnapped.” Garcia Johnson, also known in the professional wrestling world as Ava (formerly Ava Raine), followed her family’s footsteps into the wrestling world back in 2020 when WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) announced that she had reported for training at the WWE Performance Center.

In June 2022, Ava made her first television appearance as part of the faction Schism, headed by Joe Gacy. Her in-ring debut was earlier this year, in April 2023, and later in June, she made her NXT brand in-ring debut, where she beat Ivy Nile. Most recently, Ava went against Nile again in a singles NXT Heatwave special match but lost to her opponent.

Ava was pulled from the ring by Schism’s masked followers. Later, Ava challenged Ivy Nile once again, enticing her to the Schism’s tree, where she was hoping her masked comrades would take her on. Little did Ava know that she had been double-crossed, and the masked duo turned out to be Julius and Brutus Creed, associates of Ivy Nile, who knocked Ava out and kidnapped her. WWE (@WWE) released the video footage:

The Creeds challenged Schism’s Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, AKA The Dyad, to a Steel Cage Match before abducting the wrestler. Ava (@avawwe_) took to X (formerly Twitter) to beg to be released, saying:

LET ME OUT OF THIS ROOM WTF IVY — A V A (@avawwe_) August 23, 2023

She later let fans know she was doing OK:

thanks for your concern everyone they finally let me out & ivy’s face still looks even more busted from my kick 😘 — A V A (@avawwe_) August 23, 2023

Ava follows in her father’s footsteps, who was part of the WWF world for eight years, being a crucial part of the 90s and 2000s professional wrestling boom. Known for his charisma and iconic finisher, the People’s Elbow, Johnson was integral to WWF’s Attitude Era, which ran from 1997 through 2002.

On a more real-world note, this year Johnson was named in a $3 billion kidnapping lawsuit when former wrestler Rhaka Khan, real name Trenesha Biggers, listed Johnson among a plethora of others, including the FBI and Home Depot, in a lawsuit which alleged Johnson and the many others listed conspired to kidnap her children. The case was dismissed by the judge in June.

Johnson will next star in Red One (2023) with Amazon Studios, where he is reportedly getting a record-breaking mind-boggling salary for his role as Callum Drift.

