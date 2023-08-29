Family Intentionally Spreads Fecal Matter in Disneyland Restaurant

One guest at a Disneyland restaurant reported shockingly unsanitary conditions impacting unsuspecting diners.

Smokejumpers Grill – A Disneyland Restaurant

Located in Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure Park, this Quick Service restaurant delights Disneyland Resort guests.

“Extinguish your hunger with fiery favorites hot off the grill at this spacious and scenic casual eatery,” the official Disneyland restaurant description reads. “Inspired by the heroic firefighters who protect California’s forests, Smokejumpers Grill takes you into the High Sierras while getting your fill of tasty American classics.”

“Skirt between the pines and take your pick from our Pilot Classics, including burgers, chicken, salads and plant-based options—each served with crinkle-cut fries or onion rings. Douse your smoldering sweet tooth with a delicious ice cream shake topped with whipped cream. Kids can get in on the action with choices like Chicken Tenders or a Double Slider, all served with a Cuties® mandarin and a yogurt smoothie, along with your choice of low-fat milk or water. Once you’ve loaded up, snag a table inside the airy hangar or sit outside and enjoy views of Grizzly Peak Airfield.”

Unsanitary Conditions

Reddit user u/Vegasnurse recently recalled a disgusting incident they witnessed at Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure Park.

“I once saw a parent place their toddler in standing position on a table at Smokejumpers Grill,” the guest wrote. “They then proceeded to take pants and poopy diaper off, clean the excrement off their child, and put the kids clothes back on them.”

“All of this while the kid walked all over the table with their shoes and surely dripping poop and pee all over the table,” they continued. “Yes, the whole family ate at that table. And no, they did not ask to spray the table down when they were done. They walked away. I sat there with my mouth agape in horror.”

Inside the Magic recommends bringing sanitizing wipes in your Disney Parks bag, which you can use to wipe down any questionable surfaces before dining at Disneyland restaurants. Never change a baby on any surface other than a changing table or portable changing pad.

What’s the grossest thing you’ve seen at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.