Disney Star Wins Huge Tournament While Dressed as Iconic Character

It is pretty interesting to find out what child stars do after they are cast in hit films at a young age. Holes just celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the film star, Khleo Thomas, celebrated by winning a huge video game tournament dressed as an iconic Disney character.

Holes was initially released in 2003 and starred Shia LaBeouf in the lead role of Stanley Yelnats. His co-star was Khleo Thomas, who portrayed Hector “Zero” Zeroni. The film became a hit for the Disney crowd for being a well-written and directed feature that followed a group of kids forced into digging holes to find out they were being tasked with finding buried treasure.

The entire cast reunited at the Gene Autry Museum in Los Angeles for a special screening of the film, and Guests that attended the screening were able to take pics with the cast and were given a special copy of the film. Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas, and even Jon Voight were among the cast attendees for the event.

We all know that Voight and LaBeouf have gone on to become huge actors in the Hollywood scene. On the other hand, Thomas has become a huge video game streamer. Video game streamers have become some of the biggest earners in show business, and Thomas is among them, often showcasing his gaming skills on his YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.

Thomas recently appeared in a tournament for 2D fighter Mortal Kombat at Dream Con in Austin, Texas. However, to keep in line with his Disney roots, he dressed up as one of the most iconic animated characters.

Khleo Thomas Wins Tournament as Powerline

Winning a tournament is already an impressive feat, especially in the video game space. Professional players dedicate many hours to perfecting their gaming skills enough to win tournaments with big cash prices. Khleo Thomas won a tournament playing Mortal Kombat while paying homage to A Goofy Movie.

Pictured above, Thomas is shown in the Powerline costume for the singer that appears in A Goofy Movie. Powerline is arguably one of the most iconic Disney characters in the huge animated feature list. The singer is based on real-life pop singers like Michael Jackson, Prince, David Bowie, and Bobby Brown.

Powerline also sings arguably one of the strongest songs ever created for a Disney movie, “I2I,” originally sung by Tevin Campbell for the soundtrack for A Goofy Movie.

The tournament isn’t the first time that Khleo Thomas has cosplayed as Powerline, as the Disney actor also showcased a remake of the iconic song via a music video that showcases Thomas in the costume, lip-syncing to the lyrics.

Thomas is clearly a fan of Powerline, much like we all are, and he did the singer justice by taking home the first-place trophy for the Mortal Kombat tournament at Dream Con. Thomas revealed that his go-to character is always Sub-Zero, and he has been a fan of the character and game since it debuted on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1992.

It is excellent that Thomas is also paying homage to being a Disney star by cosplaying as a character that is near and dear to the hearts of many Disney fans worldwide. Thomas’ Twitch channel can be found here if anyone wants to follow the Holes star in his journey as a professional gamer.

What do you think of Khleo Thomas winning a tournament dressed as Powerline?