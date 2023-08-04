Disney Could Be Cancelling All Theatrical Releases

By little exaggeration, some days it’s hard to be a Disney fan. Even without the ongoing strikes in Hollywood and the perpetual storm of controversy surrounding the company, studio, and its CEO, the house of mouse just hasn’t been living up to its typically high standards lately.

If you’ve been following recent coverage, Disney has been in a critical and financial slump that spans roughly the past eight films released under the studio name. Even hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are barely doing a dent to throw the studio a lifeline. So what happens if they finally decides to cut their losses?

Disney Severs Ties to Save Disney+

To say the studio could have performed better at the box office is a grand and glorious understatement, and some even suggest that they might not recover after this many financial flops. However, there are also those who think Disney is intentionally sabotaging their newer movies in order to generate more clout for their suffering streaming service.

The company’s magical streaming service recently suffered a massive subscriber loss as millions of users dropped their membership after Disney removed a sizable amount of content from its once extraneous library. Although no formal announcement has officially been made, Disney could be preparing to pull out of theaters altogether, thereby forcing viewers to look to Disney+ for the studio’s newest releases.

While this is all complete speculation, recent patterns in Disney’s release process make the situation highly undeniable. Movies like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Elemental, and Haunted Mansion weren’t objectively bad films, but their reception has been anything but stellar. Could it be because they are having to compete with summer blockbusters like Into the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning at the same time?

There’s no way the powers that be at the studio aren’t aware of these schedules, and it’s beginning to become insufferably obvious. Disney isn’t just making a bad decision for the studio, it’s taking a massive gamble in the process.

Not everyone can afford the latest streaming service, and not everyone is going to choose Disney+ for their entertainment source. Additionally, the studio continues to dig the hole deeper by slowly ceasing production of physical releases on DVD and Blu-ray. Bottom line, it’s not a good look for the company if they acquire their prospective audience simply because they have no other choice.

Is this the official beginning of Disney’s downfall? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!