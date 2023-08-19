Disney Returns Animated Classic to Theaters for Special Event

As Disney celebrates their 100th anniversary as a company, it is a daunting thought of how much entertainment they have created in a century. Disney fans all have their favorite creations from Mickey Mouse to Mary Poppins to Mulan. The company knows it has a direct line into generational nostalgia, so they have been rereleasing their animated masterpieces in theaters for a limited time.

The latest reintroduction this month will be the 1991 classic film, Beauty and the Beast. This cinematic triumph was one of the crowned jewels of Disney’s Renaissance Era as it was the company’s first film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. While The Little Mermaid (1989) may have started their animated rebirth, it was the “tale as old as time” that solidified Disney’s dominance in the genre once again.

Beauty and the Beast was a reimagining of the timeless fairytale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont. It told the heartbreaking tale of a cursed prince and his servants who must help their leader learn to love if they want to return to normal. The Beast would imprison a village girl named Belle whose humility and kindness forged an unexpected bond that would lead their love breaking the spell.

The movie was a hit with audiences as it would go onto gross over $438 million ($971.5 million today). It would win two Academy Awards for ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Original Song’ that would spawn several sequels, retellings, a 2017 remake and a hit Broadway musical. The film was renowned not only for its music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, but its revolutionized the capabilities of animation.

This Disney classic integrated both hand-drawn animation with a computer-generated backdrop throughout the movie. It was perfectly showcased during the iconic ballroom dancing sequence. Disney is now inviting audiences to “be their guest” with a limited release in select theaters.

Beauty and the Beast is now playing in select theaters in the U.S. only until August 31, 2023.