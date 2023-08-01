Disney Promotes Scandalous Drag Show on Disney+

Disney has their Mickey Mitts in many pies these days, and their grasp goes far beyond the realms of Star Wars and Marvel. Disney has recently partnered with Hulu, bringing a wider variety of programming onto their original streaming service. Unfortunately, not all shows introduced to Disney+ are exactly appropriate for the platform.

With the Hulu partnership comes a bevy of new and decidedly non-Disney shows and movies. While that’s not a huge problem in theory, it does expose the magical platform to certain shows that clash with Disney’s image. Case in point, Drag Me to Dinner.

Drag Me to Dinner Makes Scandalous Debut on Disney+

Originally premiering on Hulu in May 2023, Drag Me to Dinner is a reality competition TV show in which teams of drag performers work together to throw themed dinner parties. The concept alone isn’t so wild, but the show’s sense of humor can be off-putting to a certain extent, depending on the audience.

To be fair, drag artists and drag shows are known for brassy and bawdy acts and gratuitous sexual innuendo. However, something with this many references to anatomy really isn’t something many subscribers would expect to see on Disney+.

If you want a party, hire a party planner. If you want outrageous, call in a Drag Queen. Stream Drage Me To Dinner with @ActuallyNPH on Disney+ Canada today.

If you want a party, hire a party planner. If you want outrageous, call in a Drag Queen. Stream Drag Me To Dinner with @ActuallyNPH on Disney+ Canada today. pic.twitter.com/XwCpXBMK7D — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) July 26, 2023

The promotional material above says it all. With a tagline like that, we can only assume someone at Disney’s marketing department truly didn’t think this through. With so much media controversy saying how the company is promoting indoctrination or some sort of scandalous agenda, seeing something like this pop up on Disney+ is not doing them any favors.

Disney has dealt with some pretty scandalous humor before, but TV and movie ratings exist for a reason. It all boils down to a case of “if you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” but there is undoubtedly going to be outrage from many fans over the inclusion of this show on the platform.

Do you think shows like Drag Me to Dinner should be on Disney+ Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!