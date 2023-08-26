Disney Park Crowds Surge Ahead of Busiest Season

We’ve reported quite a bit recently on the shockingly low crowds at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with the latter experiencing the lowest Fourth of July crowds in over a decade earlier this year.

Unfortunately, like all good things, it wasn’t meant to last, as crowds at both parks have once again risen to “normal” levels. Waits for attractions are back over an hour or more and with the start of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash, the summer lull is officially over.

Recently, crowds seem to be even worse at Disneyland, as a TikTok has gone viral for sharing what the park currently looks like. The caption on the video claims “the cheapest pass is unblocked so now every ride is 80+ minutes,” with the area in front of the Incredicoaster full of people.

Disneyland Annual Passes, now called Magic Keys, reopened for new guests for the first time earlier this year since new sales were halted during the 2020 pandemic. Disney fans complained about about the increased costs of the passes, including the Imagine Key, which is the cheapest Disneyland Pass at $449.

Walt Disney World followed suit by reopening their own Annual Passes, and fans were shocked and outraged when it was clear that three of the four available passes were for Florida residents only, with the only non-Florida resident pass, the Incredi-Pass, costing guests a whopping $1399.

With the lowest tier of Disneyland Magic Keys now allowed back inside the parks, crowds are most likely going to rise again. Unfortunately, it comes right as everyone has decided to try and make the most of smaller crowds. With both parks heading into their Halloween and holiday season, which is also their busiest season, prepare for longer waits, bigger crowds, and more people.

If you have a Disneyland Magic Key or a Walt Disney World Annual Pass, make sure to be aware of any potential block out dates before planning a trip.

Are you planning a Disneyland vacation any time soon? Let us know in the comments below!